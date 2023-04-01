In January 1972, the diamond brand launched an entire automotive milestone, which in 2023 will be reborn as a 100% electric car. The Renault 5 was born in France, but due to its success it began to be manufactured in Valladolid just two years later. It remained in production until the mid-1980s.. Specifically, in Valladolid a total of 983,118 vehicles were produced between 1972 and 1984 and two thirds of its production was exported to countries such as Colombia, Venezuela or France. History that continued with the Supercinco, bigger and more modern.

The new Supercinco, in an electric version, is one of the most anticipated models of the new stage of Renault. And in order not to disappoint all its followers, the firm is subjecting the model to extreme tests before the start of production.

The first nine prototypes of the future electric Renault 5 are currently being tested by Renault experts as part of the development and tuning of the vehicle.

The tests carried out in the Arvidsjaur region, in the far north of Sweden and close to the Arctic Circle, subject the vehicle to extreme demands: frozen ground and frozen lakes, where some winter days flirt with -30 degrees, with gusts of wind that can be unbearable. The mechanics are put to the test, so it is important to ensure that the mules of the future electric Renault 5 are capable of withstanding these temperatures and conditions. In addition to the engine, other components such as the traction battery are tested.

It is also checked the effectiveness of many of the equipment, such as the heating system, the quality of demisting and defrosting and the correct operation of the brakes, shock absorbers or stability control in the snow. On powder snow slopes, it is also checked that snow does not accumulate on the brakes, which could cause malfunctions. These are points that cannot be reproduced in a technical center and can only be validated by extreme cold tests.

Before its presentation in 2024, the future electric Renault 5 is shown through various stages of its genesis and development



The new CMF-B EV platform, which debuts in the new electric Renaut 5, aims to be the most competitive in its segment, while offering the best features in its category. To achieve this, this platform uses 70% of the components of the CMF-B platform used in the Clio and Captur. Compared with 100% electric Zoe E-Tech, the CMF-B EV platform reduces the manufacturing cost of the platform by 30%.

The electric motor will be based on Synchronous motor technology with wound rotor, extensively proven, which is found in particular in the 100% electric Zoe E-Tech and 100% electric Megane E-Tech. By offering higher efficiency than the permanent magnet motor, the combination of this technology with the absence of the use of rare earths limits both the large-scale production costs and the environmental impact of the motor.

This new modular platform facilitates the manufacture, development and optimization of the performance of the new generation electric models in the B segment. Its design and performance allow create electric vehicles with a new design, adjusting the track and wheelbase to suit different body types and styles. Like the 100% electric Megane E-Tech, the future electric Renault 5 will set the benchmark for driving pleasure in its segment. Dynamism will be multiplied by ten thanks to an optimized chassis with a multi-link rear axle usually reserved for the upper segments and a lower center of gravity thanks to the fact that the batteries are installed under the floor.

The competitiveness you seek Renault with this vehicle it will also be achieved thanks to the new set of batteries. The change of 12 modules (as in the 100% electric Zoe E-Tech battery) with 4 large modules simplifies its architecture and makes it 15 kg lighter. The battery pack will fit perfectly in the new platform. In fact, the future electric Renault 5 will offer a greater capacity in a smaller volume.

Special care has also been taken in integrate battery pack on the platform that protects it. The placement of the battery pack will add rigidity to the underbody, which will improve acoustics and driving pleasure.