What would be the axes that would have a second period of donald trump at home White It is something that is not yet known for sure.

What does seem clear is that if we win the elections next year would launch an entire crusade to stop both illegal and legal migration to the United States.

This would include walls, concentration camps, national raids, mass deportations, elimination of visas and many other measures.. Among them, some that would directly affect Colombians. Both to those who already live in the United States and those who had hoped to be able to migrate.

As is remembered, Trump’s presidency -between 2017 and 2021- It was marked by controversial anti-immigration measures, such as the veto for citizens of certain Muslim-majority countries, the freezing of asylum and refuge applications during the Covid-19 pandemic, and the suspension of routes to reach the United States. Some family reunification programs and chain migration – when a migrant becomes a resident and then applies for the rest of their family – were also affected.

All of this was preceded – and then accompanied – by an aggressive rhetoric that Trump used to classify Mexicans as “criminals and sexual rapists”, Caribbean and African nations as “excrement countries” and proposals such as the wall on the southern border, graves with crocodiles and the use of weapons to shoot against undocumented immigrants.

But, according to several media outlets, and this newspaper’s own investigations, a second term for Trump, who aspires to the presidency in 2024, would not only revive many of these measures, but would expand what is already classified as the most extreme anti-immigration policy in modern history in this country.

What are the measures that Donald Trump would include and why are they extreme?

To begin with, Trump, according to sources, plans to restore the Muslim veto and the so-called Title 42, which was decreed during the pandemic to suspend applications for asylum and refuge under the idea that migrants could spread the virus. Since that health emergency no longer exists, the new administration would allege that the new arrivals are carriers of other diseases, such as tuberculosis.

Likewise, reimpose the program “Stay in Mexico” for migrants to remain in this nation while their cases are processed by the courts in the United States and that of a “third country”which negotiated with Central American nations to welcome many people who passed through these nations on their journey to American soil.

Former US president and presidential candidate, Donald Trump.

In the case of the “third country”. Trump’s plan is to expand it to other regions such as South America, Africa and Asia. Among them Colombia. As in the case of Central Americans, the idea would be for migrants seeking to reach the United States to stay in transit countries while their applications are processed.

Since these programs require agreements with other countries, a future Trump administration would condition the entire bilateral relationship and financial aid on their acceptance of its terms.

In the case of Colombia, the issue could be explosive given the situation that currently exists in the Darién Gap, where hundreds of thousands of migrants from other countries are arriving and whose final destination is the United States.Trump, several sources tell this newspaper, would demand that Colombia stop the flow and keep the migrants temporarily.

Americans should understand that these policy proposals are an authoritarian, often illegal, agenda that would destroy nearly every aspect of American life.

Additionally, in a second Trump presidency, the visas of foreign students who participate in anti-Israel protests would be canceled. Consular officials abroad would be ordered to expand the ideological screening of visa applicants to detect people considered by their administration to be anti-American, and temporary protected status would be canceled for people from countries considered unsafe or those that have been granted for reasons humanitarian organizations, such as those currently sheltering people from Afghanistan, Venezuela and Haiti.

In many of these cases, the current residence permits, which are normally renewed every two years, would be allowed to expire, and they would then be deported even if they have been living in the country for decades.

That would include more than half a million Venezuelans who have just been offered protected status and temporary work permits.

Trump would also try to end birthright citizenship for babies born in the United States to undocumented parents. Although it is a right whose elimination requires a law of Congress or a ruling from the Supreme Court, the former president would seek to weaken it by ordering government agencies to stop issuing documents such as the social security card, birth certificate or passport. to prevent them from claiming citizenship.

The former president, sources confirmed to this newspaper, also intends to attack the so-called “chain migration” to prevent people who have received a “green card” or residence permit from being able to request and bring other family members to the United States, such as parents and siblings.

Something that, in fact, Trump tried during his first administration and was able to implement during the Covid-19 years, when he put these programs on hold while the health emergency was resolved.

A highly criticized and even cynical move, since Trump’s in-laws – that is, Melania’s parents – ended up arriving in the United States through that same route.

It is also anticipated that Trump will cancel the Family Reunification program that was announced during the summer and that is allowing citizens or green card holders to bring their Colombian relatives “expressly” while their residency applications progress.

About 2,000 migrants advanced to the middle of the Santa Fe International Bridge, the dividing line between Mexico and the United States.

Likewise, a large part of the immigration agenda that Gustavo Petro’s government has with the Biden administration would go to the freezer and that includes steps to enter the visa exemption program for Colombians and the Deferred Enforced Departure (or DED for its acronym in Spanish). English) so that undocumented immigrants can remain in the country temporarily.

The former president’s plans include, in turn, the mass deportation of millions of people through various vehicles.

One of them is to significantly expand what is known as deportation by “accelerated expulsion,” which allows authorities to return citizens of other countries expeditiously and without the regular process that includes access to courts and rights. of appeal that sometimes take years to resolve.

The idea is to do them retroactively. since a law that is not currently applied allows a person to be removed up to two years after their arrival.

They have also said they will invoke the Alien Enemies Act, an archaic measure passed in 1798 that allows people to be expelled without due process from countries “with which the United States is at war, that have invaded the United States, or that have engaged in predatory raids.” ”.

But in this case it would be used to summarily deport alleged members of drug cartels and other criminal gangs.

To locate the undocumented, the strategy proposes an impressive increase in personnel to carry out massive raids on jobs that generally employ this type of people.

Those captured would be taken to new concentration centers for illegal immigrants that would be built in different areas of the country to house migrants while they are processed and expelled.

Several shelters in border cities reject undocumented migrants, who must sleep on the street Photo: EFE/ Octavio Guzmán

How likely is it that these measures adopted by Trump will be approved?

Most likely, a good part of these measures in which he works a future Trump government be sued before the country’s courts.

Todd Schulte, president of FWD, an immigration and criminal justice advocacy group, says the bulk of them are pure “xenophobic demagoguery” aimed at the Republican Party base, which tends to respond favorably to this rhetoric.

“Americans should understand that these policy proposals are an authoritarian, often illegal, agenda that would destroy nearly every aspect of American life: sinking the economy and violating the basic civil rights of millions of immigrants and native-born Americans alike,” he said. Schulte told the New York Times.

As happened in the 2016 election campaign, Trump has been stoking the anti-immigrant bonfire that many believe opened the doors of the White House for him.

In recent statements, for example, he has intensified the attacks, alleging that foreign leaders are vacating prisons and centers for the mentally ill with the aim of sending them to United States as migrants.

Likewise, that migrants “are poisoning American blood” -an allusion that has its most recent origin in Nazi Germany- and that many are species of Hannibal Lecter, the fictional serial killer and cannibal who starred actor Anthony Hopkins in the film The Silence of the Lambs.

Immigrants arrive in the United States while being smuggled across the Rio Grande from Mexico.

Although Trump’s rhetoric may be political, have electoral purposes and is difficult to enforce under US law, many think that this time they could go far.

For two fundamental reasons. On the one hand, the American public itself has become harder towards immigration given the crisis that is occurring on the southern border, where thousands of people are arriving daily, and which has expanded to the main cities of the country such as New York and Chicago.

On the other hand, many of these lawsuits will end up reaching a Supreme Court that is currently controlled by conservatives and that could agree with the former president.

Likewise, and in contrast to the previous administration, Trump plans to surround himself with people willing to implement his policies and who have been preparing for years to avoid making the mistakes that prevented their application during his first government.

Of course, it remains to be seen if Trump ends up being chosen in the Republican Party primaries and if he can then defeat Biden.

But both his words and the plans that are already being worked on speak clearly of what is to come if both things materialize.

