Some exercise moves are easy. Others are difficult, but manageable. But there are always some that we really hate.

According to the criteria of

“Nobody likes to do things they’re not good at,” but “change happens when we feel a little uncomfortable,” said Crystal Fasano, a personal trainer and Pilates instructor in New York City.

The secret: every exercise can be modified.

“All of my clients hate planks,” said Ashantis Jones, a mental health counselor and personal trainer in Chicago. That may be because they haven’t learned how to do them correctly. But planks are one of the most effective ways to build core strength, which supports posture, balance and stability.

The classic plank involves holding your body horizontally, in a straight line, with your hands or forearms and toes on the floor. But you can also put your hands on a chair, table or wall — elevating your upper body takes some of the weight out of the plank, Jones said.

When it comes to jumping jacks or squat jumps, Fasano said, many people hate them. “A lot of people land too hard after jumping and don’t know how to soften the impact on their joints,” she said.

That’s a missed opportunity, said Maillard Howell, a personal trainer in New York. “Jumping improves balance and coordination,” he said. “It helps train the quick reaction we need if we slip.”

Beyond balance and coordination, jumping gets your heart rate up and strengthens your pelvic floor. And learning to land softly can help a lot.

Keep your knees slightly bent as you land and try to let your toes land first, rather than landing flat-footed, Fasano said. Start slowly. You can begin with box step-ups before moving on to jumping onto a small box and then a larger one. Or, for jumping jacks, start with scissor steps, then work your way up to jumping with your feet just a few inches apart, before taking a wider jump.

Squats are a fundamental movement pattern that anyone who wants to sit and stand independently should do, Howell said.

Start simple. “Sit on a bench and then stand up. Do that a bunch of times,” Howell said. Then try sitting on the bench and standing with your weight primarily on one leg for a few reps and then the other. Work your way up to a squat position without a seat, and when that feels good, add weight, she added.

The fear of deadlifting — which involves bending from the hips to lift a weight — has more to do with fear than hatred, said Jill Koshak-Johnson, a physical therapist in New Jersey. “People think deadlifts are bad for your back,” she said.

But properly performed deadlifts are one of the best ways to strengthen your hamstrings and glutes, which can “take a load off your back,” Koshak-Johnson said.

Start by doing a kneeling hip hinge, he said, and then standing. Then slowly add weight, using a pair of light dumbbells until you get the hang of it.

No list of hated exercises would be complete without the burpee. Invented in the 1930s by a physiologist named Royal H. Burpee, it was adopted by the U.S. Army and Navy and remains popular in gyms.

Essentially, the burpee involves going from standing to a horizontal position on the ground and then standing back up. An advanced burpee might be a quick squat, a plank, a push-up, jumping forward into a squat, and then jumping back to a standing position.

But you can adjust any parts that are uncomfortable for you, Jones said. You can get into a plank, skip the pushup, step forward one foot at a time or stand without jumping.

None of those difficult elements are necessary for a burpee to be a burpee.