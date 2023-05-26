The United States possesses one of the most powerful passports in the world, a ranking established based on the number of destinations holders can access without a prior visa. The American, then, allows travel without obstacles to a total of 171 countries.

However, that ranking is higher in some European nations. In all, there are 13 that offer a greater degree of global access to their ‘investors’. For example, The United Kingdom, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Poland and Portugal They currently offer access to 172 nations, one more than the United States.

This is according to research by Astons, a company of international experts in residence and citizenship through investment, which reveals which European passports provide more power than the United States in terms of the freedom of movement they offer.

“There is no denying that the United States is one of the most powerful passports in the world, but this perception of power differs depending on the investor’s priorities“, says Alena Lesina, an immigration expert at Astons.

The company analyzed the most recent data on European countries that offer citizenship through investment or residence through investment with the long-term perspective of obtaining citizenship later.

Thus, the study shows which are the ‘golden’ passports or ‘secondary golden visas’ that offer the additional advantage of traveling without a visa, a visa on arrival or an electronic travel authorization (eTA) to the largest number of foreign countries .

“For many high net worth individuals, the ability to travel without having to go through a laborious visa process each time is one of the main factors influencing investment in Golden Visas and Golden Passports,” points out Lesina, who explains that “there are several nations that offer a little more global mobility than the United States and for a considerably lower investment cost, although the time it takes to obtain citizenship or permanent residence varies.”

Research shows, for example, that there are other European nations that offer the possibility of unimpeded travel to an even greater number of countries.

Austria tops that list, as it allows access to 174 countries. However, with a minimum investment of $3.3 million, Austria is also by far one of the most expensive ‘golden passports’ to obtain. The granting of Austrian nationality is also the exclusive competence of the government, so there are no guarantees that applications will be approved.

However, Italy, Germany, Luxembourg, Spain, Malta and the Netherlands are located very close to Austria, as the seven nations allow unimpeded travel to a total of 173 foreign countries.

With a minimum investment of $276,392, an Italian passport ranks as the most powerful in the world with the most affordable cost when it comes to investing. Permanent residence in Italy can be obtained after five years through the Italian Start Up visaand citizenship by naturalization and Italian passport are possible 10 years after the initial granting of the visa.

Germany ($398,005), meanwhile, is also among the most affordable and globally accessible countries, as it allows investors who start a business that meets an economic need to obtain residency, before obtaining citizenship afterward. six to eight years.

Luxembourg and Spain have minimum investment thresholds of $552,785, and its residency-by-investment programs allow investors to apply for citizenship after five and ten years, respectively.

However, research suggests that perhaps the strongest of all is Malta and its Maltese Citizenship by Naturalization Program for Exceptional Services by Direct Investment.

Although the minimum investment threshold is slightly higher, $773,899, Malta is the only European country that offers a direct path to citizenship. With citizenship granted after three years of residence, it is also one of the fastest programs available to investors.

“Malta is currently the most attractive country, both because of a fairly reasonable investment threshold, as well as the abundance of international mobility and the speed with which European citizenship is obtained,” explains Alena Lesina, an immigration expert at Astons, who adds that “Malta has a very favorable tax system, much more comfortable than, for example, the United States, which also makes it attractive in the eyes of investors.”

Finally, those who invest in the Netherlands through its Foreign Investor Business and Investment Visa can become permanent residents after five years, although the minimum investment threshold is higher at $1.381 million.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING