This Friday we begin the season, winter, which is traditionally the coldest of the year, and the one that also has the most adverse weather phenomena. To all of them we must add the increase in the number of trips these days due to the celebration of Christmas.

The DGT It expects more than 19 million trips in the coming weeks, for which it has prepared a special device that begins at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, December 22 and will last until Sunday, January 7. As usual, the operation takes place in three phases coinciding with the main holidays (Christmas, New Year and Three Kings Day) and this year they coincide with weekends.

To this end, the DGT has the maximum availability of its human resources (Agents of the Traffic Group of the Civil Guard, official staff of the Traffic Management Centers, Helicopter patrols and personnel in charge of maintaining equipment and installation. of road measures) which, among other functions, will be responsible for facilitating the mobility and fluidity of traffic, maintaining circulation in proper Road Safety conditions for all types of vehicles on roads with sections or areas affected by adverse weather conditions and Help users with any incident or unforeseen event that may arise during the trip.

For this, the human and technical resources available to the organization will be available: 780 fixed radars (92 of them in sections) and 545 mobile speed control cameras, in addition to 13 helicopters, 39 drones, 245 cameras and 15 camouflaged vans. to control the use of mobile phones and seat belts.

Last year, a total of 42 accidents occurred in which 51 people died, while 9 deaths were recorded on highways and highways in fatal accidents, showing a significant decrease compared to previous years.

Before starting a trip



Before embarking on your trip, make sure your vehicle is in optimal condition. Check oil, water, brake, tire and light levels. A thorough check will minimize the chances of mechanical problems on the road, as any type of failure in the car's system could cause an accident. One of the ways to have everything under control before any trip is to have LoJack Connect, a mobile application to keep you connected to your car, which transmits real-time notifications for the control and safety of your vehicle, as well as to quickly activate One-click assistance if necessary.

The weather conditions in winter are unpredictable, in December and January snowfall is a constant, especially in the interior of the country. Before you leave, check the weather forecast and be prepared for possible adverse conditions. If your route includes areas prone to snowfall, snow chains may be necessary to continue the journey. Take them with you and learn to place them correctly, these will be very useful in case of slippery roads.

On the other hand, night driving, especially in winter, can present additional challenges. The field of vision decreases and, therefore, so does the ability to react. Drowsy drivers are a serious risk, therefore, it will always be more advisable to drive during hours of sunlight, as they allow a better perception of the environment and reduce the risk of fatigue behind the wheel.

What should we carry in the car



Apart from these recommendations, it is good to carry everything in the vehicle that may be useful during trips on the roads. Norauto experts list several products that cannot be missing in the car this winter.

1 Mobile phone prepared:

With full battery and charger. And it is essential to always be well communicated in case any type of incident arises. Nobody wants to be trapped by snow but, if this happens, we must always be in communication to be able to give the location or notify emergencies if necessary.

2 Snow chains:

There are many types on the market: textile, metallic, mixed… You have to choose the most appropriate one according to the individual needs of each person and the type of vehicle. Carrying this type of product allows you to continue driving in the event of any snowfall.

3 V-16 signal:

This system allows you to be visible and not leave the vehicle in the event of a breakdown or traffic accident. It replaces the emergency triangles and will be mandatory in January 2026. This approved device is already on the market and offers connectivity to notify other vehicles and traffic of the vehicle's situation.

4 Reflective vest:

Important if you have to leave the vehicle on the road (its use is mandatory). The objective is none other than to avoid accidents. It is advisable to carry at least one in the car, especially in winter, when there are fewer hours of sunlight.

5 Some tweezers or battery charger:

The battery is one of the elements that suffer the most in the cold. It is advisable to have the battery checked at a specialized workshop after the summer holidays or, at the latest, before the arrival of winter. Batteries discharge in the cold because they have less capacity to retain their charge and the air conditioning or lights are also used more, but it is important to be clear about what other causes besides low temperatures can leave a car battery discharged.

6 Toolbox:

A box with basic tools with wrenches, screwdrivers, pliers, insulating tape… in case you suffer any type of breakdown. An ice scraper or scraper, especially if the car is parked on the street.

7 First aid kit and blankets:

With essential products such as alcohol, gauze, hydrogen peroxide, scissors, ointments, and bandages… Specific liquids for the cold, that is, antifreeze or coolant, oil and windshield wipers that withstand low temperatures.

It is also advisable to bring a blanket and non-perishable food in the trunk, it does not hurt and is highly recommended. In this way, you are prevented from possible delays or incidents on the road.