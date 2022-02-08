After several weeks of episodes that stole the attention of all anime fans, demon slayer is ready to say goodbye once again. Although there are still a few days left for this, surely many are confused by this news, since It had previously been mentioned that the second season of the Ufotable adaptation would have 18 chapters. Well, here we explain what is happening.

As you may remember, the second season of demon slayer It began in a somewhat disappointing way for some, since instead of starting with a new adventure, the first seven chapters were focused on once again adapting the events of MugenTrainthe movie we saw last year. Thus, it was actually until last December 5 that something completely new began to be broadcast.

Although there is talk of 18 episodes for the second season of demon slayer, only 11 correspond to the arc of the Entertainment District, where Tanjiro, Zenitsu, Inosuke and Tengen Uzui faced Daki and Gyutaro. After 10 episodes, the end of this adventure will take place on February 13.

At the moment there is no information about a third season, but it is more than certain that in the future we will see more details about it. On related topics, the last chapter of demon slayer it will be longer, and here you can learn more about it. Similarly, fans are not happy with a change from manga to anime.

