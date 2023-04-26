PSG have suffered significant financial consequences as a result of Qatar’s millionaire investment in the team. The DNCG, the body that oversees the accounts of French teams, published PSG’s balance sheet last season, showing unprecedented losses compared to previous years.
The club from the French capital registered a deficit of 368 million euros, which led UEFA to sanction it in August for not complying with financial fairplay laws. The signings of Messi, Ramos, Donnarumma and Achraf, together with a squad of 30 top-level players, have brought the salary mass to the historic figure of 729 million.
Last season, PSG spent 181 million euros on transfers, of which 35 million were paid to Monaco to renew Kylian Mbappé. In addition, it also paid 39.4 million pounds in fees to agents and intermediaries, the highest figure in French football.
PSG spent 22% of their €181m transfer fee on agents as several players including Ramos, Messi and Donnarumma joined the team after their previous contracts expired. However, the organization chaired by Al Khelaïfi has accumulated record profits of more than 700 million dollars and assets of more than one billion euros.
PSG attributed the increase in the deficit to the coronavirus pandemic and the order of the Executive Committee to stop football in 2020. The loss of 368 million is the worst accounting in the history of French football, surpassing the 224 million scored in the 2020 season. /2021. . . PSG’s salary bill has increased by 109%, which will force the team to cut back in the next summer market and find a way to avoid sanctions when the new Financial Fair Play Law comes into force.
