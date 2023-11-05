We have discovered a lot in this universe. Planets orbiting stars at right angles. Forbidden worlds that have cheated death. Space explosions that defy explanation.

However, the cosmos continues to surprise us. The most recent spectacle, observed by the James Webb Space Telescope, is an agglomeration of almost 150 objects floating freely in the middle of the Orion Nebula, not very distant in mass from Jupiter.

Dozens of these worlds are even orbiting each other. The scientists who discovered them have called them Jupiter Mass Binary Objects, or JuMBOs, and the reason for their appearance is a total mystery.

“There is something wrong with our understanding of planet formation, star formation—or both.”said Samuel Pearson, a scientist at the European Space Agency who worked on the observations that were shared on October 2 and have not yet been peer-reviewed. “They should not exist”.

The Orion Nebula is a star-forming region 1,350 light years from Earth, located in the belt of the Orion constellation in the northern hemisphere. Astronomers have long studied it, but scientists involved in studying the area with the new Webb telescope, also released Oct. 2, say the new images are “by far” the best yet.

Stars in our universe form when giant clouds of dust and gas coalesce under gravity. Over time, regions of a cloud become so dense that they compress hydrogen atoms and initiate nuclear fusion, forming the core of a star. In less dense areas, a tiny version of fusion—deuterium fusion—can occur in smaller objects. They are called brown dwarfs or sometimes “failed stars.”

JuMBOs appear to be smaller gaseous objects. While brown dwarfs can grow to about 13 times the mass of Jupiter, JuMBOs can be as small as about half the mass of the planet, with temperatures of more than 540 degrees Celsius.

If they were alone in space, they might be easier to explain. But their appearance in pairs, 42 of which are seen by the Webb telescope in the Orion Nebula, is puzzling.

According to existing scientific models, it should not be possible to form such small individual objects directly from clouds of dust and gas, much less in pairs, Pearson said.

The discovery is “completely unexpected,” said Matthew Bate, a professor of theoretical astrophysics at the University of Exeter in England.

“Orion is really massive and very dense,” Pearson said. “Will the same thing happen in a dispersed region? “That could give us a clue as to what formation mechanism might be occurring.”

By: JONATHAN O’CALLAGHAN