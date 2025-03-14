



He ‘Great circus’ of formula 1 celebrates this season the 75 anniversary of the competition more prestigious of the planet’s motoring, in which ten construction equipment and twenty pilots They will try to remove the supremacy from the Dutch Max Verstappen, who dominates with iron fist this discipline in which he hopes to achieve his fifth consecutive title with Red Bull.

Melbourne, to the southeast of Australia opens the curtain, while Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, will put an end to a course in which Europe will host ten of the 24 great awards to be played, with a series of venues distributed throughout the continent. Spain has Montmeló in Catalonia and next year you can boast of the semi -urban layout of Madrid.

This will be a transition campaign, waiting for the drastic change of the regulation in 2026, but still, with many novelties and incentives. The US is the only country that will house three racing weekendswelcoming the pilots in Florida, Texas and Nevada for the third consecutive season.

McLaren – Mercedes Motor

Ferrari – Ferrari Motor

Red Bull – Honda RBPT Motor

Mercedes – Motor Mercedes

Aston Martin – Mercedes Motor

Alpine – Renault Motor

Haas – Ferrari Motor

Racing Bulls – Honda RBPT engine

Williams – Mercedes Motor

Sauber – Ferrari Motor

A formula 1 full of technology and engineering

Will be carried out A total of six sprint raceswhich will offer the possibility to the pilots to increase the number of points in the locker of the weekend. For these condensate events, the following circuits have been selected: Shanghai International Circuit (China), Miami International Autodrome (USA), Spa-Francorchamps circuit (Belgium), circuit of the Americas (USA), José Carlos Pace Autodrome (Brazil) and International Lusail Circuit (Catar).









Formula 1 is one of the most advanced sports disciplines in terms of technology and engineering. In each season, the teams compete not only on the track, but also in the laboratory, where Innovan to create faster, safe and efficient cars. It should be noted that the most decisive areas is aerodynamics. In this case, cars are designed to minimize air resistance and maximize the ‘downforce’, which translates into the force that keeps them glued to the ground to take curves at high speed.

In the ‘Great Circus’, everything that has to do with the engine of an F1 is regulated to the millimeter, and the difference lies between the most reliability equipment than of power, because what is sought is to balance the competition so that it is attractive to the spectators. This course has a V6 1.6 hybrid turbo engine.

The big change will arrive next year, when in 2026 the engines see their power reduced to about 500 hp, instead of the 700 hp they have now. In addition, the fuel that cars will use should be 100% sustainable. Two changes that can completely change both the balance of forces and the strategy of the teams.