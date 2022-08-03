Four years ago you could still choose from four new cars for 11,000 euros, but due to the sharply increased prices you now have to bring at least 15,000 euros for a new model. These are the eight cheapest new cars.

Mitsubishi Space Star. © Mitsubishi



1. Mitsubishi Space Star – 14,990 euros

The Mitsubishi Space Star is the only new car you can order for less than 15,000 euros. For 14,990 euros you buy the Space Star as ‘Entry’ with 71 hp 1.2 three-cylinder. Standard equipment includes a light and rain sensor, power windows at the front and a height-adjustable steering wheel. You don’t have things like air conditioning and a radio yet.

Hyundai i10. © Hyundai



2. Hyundai i10 – 15,195 euros

For 205 euros more you can join Hyundai right for the i10. That is from 15,195 euros as an i-Drive with a 67 hp 1.0 three-cylinder on the price list. In terms of standard equipment, the i10 is somewhat like the Space Star. It has automatic lighting with high beam assist, electrically operated front side windows, central locking, cruise control with limiter and active lane assist. Also for the i10, a radio and air conditioning are not yet included in the starting price.

Dacia Sandero. © Dacia



3. Dacia Sandero – 15,550 euros

Third place is taken by the Dacia Sandero, which is quite a bit bigger than numbers one and two on this list. For 15,550 euros you can buy the TCe 100 Bi-Fuel Essential version. That ‘Bi-Fuel’ makes the Sandero extra interesting, because you can then fill up with the inexpensive LPG (autogas) in addition to petrol. The standard equipment of the Sandero consists of LED lighting, power windows at the front, cruise control and central locking with remote control. It is therefore not much more richly equipped than the other models on this list, but in terms of ‘value for money’ there are actually no cars that can compete with the Sandero.

Fiat Panda. © Fiat



4. Fiat Panda – 16,490 euros

Fiat has the honor of having the cheapest mild-hybrid in the Netherlands on the price list. The Fiat Panda is in fact only available as a 1.0 Hybrid, a 1.0 three-cylinder that delivers 70 hp with the help of electric assistance. Fiat does supply air conditioning as standard, so the Panda scores in that respect compared to the earlier cars on this list. Furthermore, the standard equipment includes power windows at the front and a preparation for the radio.

Kia Picanto. © Kia



5. Kia Picanto – 16,495 euros

The Kia Picanto shares a lot of parts with the Hyundai i10. However, as an entry-level model, it is 1300 euros more expensive than the Hyundai. The engine is identical, but the basic Picanto does have air conditioning and an integrated radio with USB and aux connection as standard. This car earns back its extra cost.

Toyota Aygo X. © Toyota



6. Toyota Aygo X – 16,950 euros

Like the previous cars in this list, the base price of the Toyota Aygo fairly. For that you get something in return, because although the 1.0 three-cylinder with 72 hp has remained the same, the Aygo is on the same platform as the larger Yaris. In addition, Toyota delivers the Aygo X as standard with adaptive cruise control, a lane assistant, air conditioning and electric windows at the front. Only a radio and multimedia system are still missing, but apart from that, the Aygo X is quite complete as a basic version.

Volkswagen Up. © Volkswagen



7. Volkswagen Up – 17,890 euros

Another small car that has risen sharply in price: the Volkswagen Up. In fact, the Up has been around for more than ten years, but the basic version is less scanty than before. For example, air conditioning and a radio with Bluetooth and smartphone integration are already standard. In terms of motorization, you have to do it for the base price with a 65 hp 1.0 three-cylinder.

Fiat 500. © Fiat



8. Fiat 500 – 17,990 euros

The last car on this list and the last car you can buy for less than 18 grand is the Fiat 500. The entry-level model has the same powertrain as the aforementioned Panda, but does not just offer a hipper appearance for its additional cost of 1500 euros. Fiat supplies the 500 as standard – in addition to the equipment of the Panda – with an integrated radio with Bluetooth and electrically adjustable mirrors.

