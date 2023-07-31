The times when you could get into a new Opel Corsa for less than 15,000 euros are now about ten years behind us. You would almost think that you can no longer buy a new car for 20,000 euros, but that is fortunately not the case. These are the eight cheapest cars in the Netherlands.

We can tell you: the cheapest passenger car in the Netherlands is the Dacia Sandero, which is listed for less than 17 grand in the price lists. But the Sandero is not the only new car that costs less than 20,000 euros in its most affordable form.

8. Citroen C3 – 19,990 euros

The Citroen C3 is on its last legs and will be succeeded this year by a completely new model. Fast decision makers can use the You! order the so-called entry-level version for exactly 19,990 euros. The You! version is only available in combination with the 83 hp 1.2 PureTech petrol engine and always has a five-speed manual transmission. The C3 – still based on the previous generation Peugeot 208 – reaches 100 km/h from standstill in 13.3 seconds and consumes an average of 5.5 l/100 km. The C3 measures just under 4 meters in length and swallows up to 300 liters of luggage. The You! offers cruise control, traffic sign recognition, lane-departure warning, air conditioning, central door locking with remote control, electrically operated side windows for and electrically adjustable and heated exterior mirrors. The You! is a temporary offer, a total of 150 will come to the Netherlands.

7. Toyota Aygo X – 18,595 euros

Toyota has the Aygo given a successor in the form of the Aygo X. The model uses a shortened Yaris platform and is relatively friendly, both despite and thanks to that modified base of a higher-positioned model. The hipper than ever-looking Aygo X costs at least 18,595 euros and, like any other version, has a 72 hp and 93 Nm powerful 1.0 petrol engine under the hood. Switching is done with a manual five-speed gearbox. The average consumption is 4.8 l/100 km. The Toyota Aygo X in nameless basic taste offers standard air conditioning, electrically operated side windows and, thanks to the presence of Toyota Safety Sense, even has a striking trump card. So you not only get automatic high beam, active lane assist and traffic sign recognition, but even adaptive cruise control. The cheapest Aygo X cost less than 16 grand at the beginning of last year.

6. Fiat 500 – 17,990 euros

Fiat is the only brand to offer not one but two models for less than 20,000 euros. Also the Fiat 500 – not to be confused with the electric 500e – changes hands for less than 20 grand. It costs 10 euros after 18,000 and is therefore 800 euros more expensive than the larger Panda. In the eyes of some, you do come across as a bit hipper. The Fiat 500 in the nameless basic version has the well-known 70 hp and 92 Nm strong mild-hybrid 1.0 three-cylinder, reaches a speed of 100 km/h in 13.8 seconds and consumes an average of 4.7 to 5.4 liters of petrol per 100 kilometers .

Like the basic Panda, the entry-level 500 is well-endowed. Cruise control, central locking with remote control, electrically operated front side windows and air conditioning are all on, in or on. The same goes for power side mirrors, a 7-inch display audio system that also supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

5. Hyundai i10 – 17,595 euros

For the sister model of the Kia Picanto you have to spend about 300 euros more. For that money you drive the Hyundai i10 in basic version i-Drive. The recently facelifted Hyundai i10, like its Kia equivalent, has the 67 hp 1.0 and a five-speed manual transmission. The cheapest i10 is also acceptable in its stuff. Cruise control, central locking and safety systems such as a high beam assistant and an active lane assistant are present. You do have to do it in the entry-level i10 without air conditioning, for that you have to move to the higher-positioned Comfort version.

Kia Picanto. © Kia



4. Kia Picanto – 17,245 euros

The smallest Kia cannot be beaten away from the higher regions of the Dutch sales lists. The Kia Picanto which you can now order new costs at least 17,245 euros. The Picanto was recently presented in a thoroughly facelifted form, but the prices of that updated variant are not yet known and we do not expect the small Korean to suddenly become cheaper. The entry-level model listens to the name ComfortLine and, like any other version of the Picanto, has a 67 hp 1.0 as a power plant, which in this case is tied to a manual gearbox with five gears. In a modest 14.6 seconds you can reach 100 km / h from standstill. Average consumption: 4.8-5.0 l/100 km.

What Kia’s smallest has to offer you in its most affordable form? Quite a bit. Cruise control, air conditioning, electrically operated front side windows and central locking with remote control are standard.

3. Fiat Panda – 17,190 euros

As the more or less self-proclaimed king of compact cars, Fiat cannot be missing from this list. The current generation Fiat Panda With its birth year 2011, it is still two years older than the Mitsubishi Space Star, but it now has a nice mild-hybrid power source that was previously missing. The 1.0 three-cylinder is 70 hp and 92 Nm strong, is linked to a manual six-speed gearbox and helps the 3.67-meter-long Italian to a speed of 100 km / h in just under 14 seconds. The average consumption is 4.8-4.9 l/100 km. The Fiat Panda is now only available in two variants. There is a 20,690 euro costing and adventurously decorated Cross and a nameless basic model, which gives the Panda a place in the top 3. The entry-level Panda costs 17,190 euros. What do you get for that? This includes central door locking with remote control, electrically operated front windows and air conditioning.

2. Mitsubishi Space Star – 16,990 euros

One stroke smaller is the Mitsubishi Spacestar. The small Japanese has been around for ten years now and has become considerably more expensive in recent years. In its introduction year 2013, the absolute basic version still had a starting price of 8990 euros and last year around this time it was on the price list for just under 15,000 euros. The Mitsubishi Space Star is 3.85 meters long, swallows a modest 235 liters of luggage and has a 71 hp and 102 Nm strong 1.2 three-cylinder on board, which in the basic Entry version is always linked to a five-speed manual transmission. For the 0-100 sprint you have to take 14.1 seconds. The Space Star consumes an average of 5 liters of gasoline per 100 kilometers.

The Entry version has standard power windows at the front, but things like central locking with remote control, air conditioning and cruise control are not available in this entry-level version.

1. Dacia Sandero – 16,700 euros

The ultimate price packer is currently the Dacia Sandero. Dacia has always been the brand for the rational car buyer. The brand still lives up to its reputation with the Sandero. The Dacia Sandero is already available from 16,700 euros. For that money you drive the Sandero in basic Essential version and you immediately get the 100 hp TCe 100 Eco-G engine, which runs on both petrol and LPG. Although that power source gives you higher monthly costs than a traditional petrol engine, it saves you a lot of money at the pump – especially now.

In addition, the Sandero is not a so-called A-segmenter like most of the new cars in this list. After all, it is a full-fledged car from the segment of the Corsa and Polo, which with its length of almost 4.1 meters and luggage space of 410 liters can also be used quite widely. You do not have to expect spectacular standard equipment for that 16,700 euros, but it is certainly not enough in the entry-level Sandero. Electrically operated front windows, central door locking with remote control, cruise control and air conditioning are standard.