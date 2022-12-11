The effects of some medicines can affect the ability to drive. This is what the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) warns, which together with the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products, has drawn up a list of drugs that, among their adverse effects, can cause: drowsiness, difficulty concentrating or staying alert, vision double or blurry, dizzy feeling, decreased reflexes such as slow reaction time, incoordination, feeling unsteady, lightheadedness, or dizziness

Some consequences that directly affect when you are going to drive. For this reason, they recommend that before starting to take “a new medicine, even without a prescription, including medicines or other products based on medicinal plants”, talk to a health professional to find out the risks of driving while your treatment lasts and read the prospect.

The best way to identify if a drug influences your driving ability is to look for a symbol of a signal with a vehicle on its packaging. This pictogram warns you that it is advisable to read the leaflet where all the adverse effects are described. Thus, you will be able to find out the precautions that must be taken.

Medications that affect driving



These are the drugs that affect driving ability, according to the DGT and the Aemps:

– Sleep disorders (hypnotics): drowsiness, decreased attention and decreased reaction capacity

– Anxiety (anxiolytics): drowsiness, decreased attention and decreased reaction capacity

– Depression (antidepressants): nervousness, anxiety, drowsiness, impaired coordination, blurred vision

– Flu and cold (flu and colds): drowsiness

– Pain (analgesics): drowsiness, decreased ability to concentrate and react, dizziness

– Allergies (antiallergics): drowsiness, blurred vision

– Migraines (antimigraines): drowsiness, dizziness, weakness

– Eye conditions: blurred vision

– Psychosis (antipsychotics): drowsiness, dizziness, agitation, tiredness

– Epilepsy (antiepileptics): drowsiness, dizziness, blurred vision, fatigue, feeling weak

– Parkinson’s (antiparkinsonians): drowsiness, sudden episodes of sleep, twitching, blurred vision, confusion

– Drugs used for diabetes: hypoglycemia

– Antihistamines: drowsiness, reduced reaction capacity

What to do if you take any of these medications



The DGT and the Aemps give a series of recommendations if you take any of the medicines on the previous list:

– Follow the medication administration instructions indicated by the healthcare professional. Do not stop taking the medication on your own and, if you have any questions, it is best to consult again.

– Take into account the reaction of your body after taking the drugs. The DGT and the Aemps point out that if you feel drowsy, weak, blurred vision, or any of the adverse effects, you should not skip your medication but you should not drive.

– During the first days of treatment, it is advised not to drive. An applicable advice when they modify the dose.

– Do not drink alcohol if you take medication and, of course, if you are going to drive.

– Do not self-medicate.

– In case your profession requires the use of the vehicle, they recommend that you inform your doctor to assess if he can prescribe other pills.