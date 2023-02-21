Mexico.- Imagine a job where you have lunch, two breaks, little physical activity and a dining area. It could be him dream job for many. Something like this is the routine for those who earn a living in Amazon.

We know all this thanks to TikTok user ‘@chelssiverduzco’, who shared a video with the step by step of his working day doing ‘pick’ in Amazonthe online sales company founded by mogul Jeff Bezos.

The young woman explained that works the night shiftTherefore, your entrance is at 6:30, at which time you must register when entering. After this, he holds a meeting with the rest of the staff and those in charge of supervising.

Although he did not specify it, he implied that every day he is at a different work station and sometimes on a different floor of the building. This is how he begins to ‘pick’, that is, to put together orders.

At 9:00 p.m. is your first breakat which time you can go to the cafeteria on the floor to buy a snack or hang out.

Later, at 00:00 it is time to go eatat that moment you have the option to go back to the mentioned site or go down to the main cafeterialocated on the first floor.

We recommend you read:

After his meal, he goes back to work until a new break at 3:00 hours. Two more hours of work and a review with a scanner when leaving They finish their daily work shift at 4:50 a.m..