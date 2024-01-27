When I was little, my parents had a Peugeot 406 as a family car. My mother also drove a Mercedes SLK, which, as far as I can remember, was the first car she ever owned. My parents are both car enthusiasts, and my grandfather especially so. He liked to spend big money on it in the 70s and 80s, and although I never knew him, I do know that he bought some very cool cars back then.

Unlike many other drivers, I got my driver's license on the first try. On my seventeenth birthday, of all places. My grandmother's Peugeot 205 was my first car, and then Renault gave me a car that I could really call my own. That was a Clio. At first I just had a standard version, but after a while they gave me a Clio RS Cup, the one with the hard chassis.

When I joined Red Bull, thanks to the relationship with Honda, I first had a Civic Type R and then a hybrid NSX. Later the link between Red Bull and Aston Martin arose, and then I had a DBS Superleggera as my company car. Someone crashed into that when my mother was behind the wheel.

Pierre's first car had to be a supercar

I always told myself that the first car I would buy with my own money would be a supercar. I just wanted to wait for something really special. I didn't want to buy something I didn't really love just to have a car. And I didn't need a car of my own – I've always been lucky enough to drive cars through relationships with manufacturers. Although I did buy my parents a Range Rover.

Nowadays I live in Milan, so the supercar I finally bought was a Ferrari 488 Pista. When I drive myself, it's usually for a fun road trip – I take the Ferrari or my Alpine A110 S, drive to Lake Como and spend the afternoon there. A while ago I made a trip to Portofino.

This is exactly what Gasly's 488 Pista looks like

I like to drive myself on a special occasion; when it comes to pure commuting, I'd rather be a passenger. I often feel like I'm wasting my time when I'm on the road. I would rather be at work or doing something fun with friends or family. When you're behind the wheel you have to be focused on what you're doing, but boredom quickly sets in when you're only allowed to drive 80 mph. So I usually prefer to let myself be driven.

Pierre's dream garage

Ferrari 288 GTO

The small size and wedge shape of the 288 makes it brilliant for me.

A Koenigsegg

Koenigseggs are cool. I don't know yet which model I would like. Test drive first.

Alpine SUV

I've seen the plans for Alpine's electric SUV and my name is already on the list.