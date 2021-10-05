With October already underway, fans of Disney + they have a series of quite interesting premieres in view. Since the arrival of Black widow to this service at no additional cost, going through a couple of Halloween specials, until the end of the first season of What If…?
Thus, below you can check all the premieres that Disney + will have in Mexico throughout October:
-Alvin and the Chipmunks (film) – October 1
-Lego Star Wars: Scary Stories – October 1
-Among the stars – October 6
-Amazingly (series) Season 2 – October 6
-Black Widow – October 6
-The Lodge: Music and Secrets (series) / Seasons 1 and 2 – October 6
-Earth X-Rays (series) / Season 1 – October 6
-Alvin and the Chipmunks 2 (film) – October 8
-Muppets Haunted Mansion: The Haunted Mansion – October 8
-Lost on Everest – October 8
-Race to the Center of the Earth (series) / Season 1 – October 13
-Other dimension – October 13
-Randy Cunningham Total Ninja (series) / Seasons 1-2 – October 13
-Alvin and the Chipmunks 3 (film) – October 15
-Under Wraps – October 15
-Engineering Connections (series) / Season 1 and 2 – October 20
-To play with Bingo and Rolly (shorts) / Season 1 – October 20
-Hidden Secrets of the Mummies (series) / Season 1 – October 20
-Relentless Storms (series) / Season 1 – October 20
-Duck Adventures (series) / Season 3 – October 20
-Alvin and the Chipmunks: Adventure on Wheels (film) – October 22
-Dinosaur Death Match – October 22
-Zorro (series) / Seasons 1 and 2 – October 27
-Holly Hobbie (series) / Season 2 – October 27
-TOTS: animal delivery service (series) / Season 2 – October 27
-Cobra Seekers (series) / Season 2 -October 27
-Look: The Kingdom Detective (series) / Season 1 – October 27
-South America’s weirdest animals (series) / Season 1 – October 27
-Tiger shark on the prowl (documentary) – October 29
-My faithful friend: an unforgettable adventure (film) – October 29
Via: Disney
