With October already underway, fans of Disney + they have a series of quite interesting premieres in view. Since the arrival of Black widow to this service at no additional cost, going through a couple of Halloween specials, until the end of the first season of What If…?

Thus, below you can check all the premieres that Disney + will have in Mexico throughout October:

-Alvin and the Chipmunks (film) – October 1

-Lego Star Wars: Scary Stories – October 1

-Among the stars – October 6

-Amazingly (series) Season 2 – October 6

-Black Widow – October 6

-The Lodge: Music and Secrets (series) / Seasons 1 and 2 – October 6

-Earth X-Rays (series) / Season 1 – October 6

-Alvin and the Chipmunks 2 (film) – October 8

-Muppets Haunted Mansion: The Haunted Mansion – October 8

-Lost on Everest – October 8

-Race to the Center of the Earth (series) / Season 1 – October 13

-Other dimension – October 13

-Randy Cunningham Total Ninja (series) / Seasons 1-2 – October 13

-Alvin and the Chipmunks 3 (film) – October 15

-Under Wraps – October 15

-Engineering Connections (series) / Season 1 and 2 – October 20

-To play with Bingo and Rolly (shorts) / Season 1 – October 20

-Hidden Secrets of the Mummies (series) / Season 1 – October 20

-Relentless Storms (series) / Season 1 – October 20

-Duck Adventures (series) / Season 3 – October 20

-Alvin and the Chipmunks: Adventure on Wheels (film) – October 22

-Dinosaur Death Match – October 22

-Zorro (series) / Seasons 1 and 2 – October 27

-Holly Hobbie (series) / Season 2 – October 27

-TOTS: animal delivery service (series) / Season 2 – October 27

-Cobra Seekers (series) / Season 2 -October 27

-Look: The Kingdom Detective (series) / Season 1 – October 27

-South America’s weirdest animals (series) / Season 1 – October 27

-Tiger shark on the prowl (documentary) – October 29

-My faithful friend: an unforgettable adventure (film) – October 29

Via: Disney