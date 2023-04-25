There are only a few days left until April leaves us and that only means that it is the perfect moment for streaming platforms to show off the premieres with which they will try to keep us captive for at least another month. This is the case of Disney+ and the new that will arrive at the service in May 2023.

White Men Can’t Jump – may 19

Remake of a 1992 comedy starring Woody Harrelson, Wesley Snipes and Rosie Perez, now starring Sinqua Walls and Jack Harlow in which a talented basketball player teams up with another street player to win bets and games on those who underestimate them.

A Little Light: Protecting Anne Frank – may 2

A National Geographic miniseries based on the real lives of the people who kept Anne Frank and her family hidden during the Nazi occupation of Europe. Unlike the Diary of Anne Frank, in this story the protagonist is an ordinary secretary and the things that happened on the other side of the door of the Franks’ hideout.

Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All – May 3

Ed Sheeran lets us take a look at his private life and the things that inspire him to write his music. It is a four-episode documentary series with exclusive and unpublished content from the career of this world-renowned musician.

The Kardashians Season 3 – May 25

Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie return with a new season to Disney +. Follow them through the daily situations of their extravagant lives and the reactions they have when interacting as a family.

Neither from here nor from China – May 24

The story of Jin Wong, a teenager who forges a friendship with the son of a mythological god while searching for his own identity. Based on Gene Luen Yang’s graphic novel, this series is packed with action and comedy.

Star Wars: Visions – volume 2 – May 4

Nine new shorts from the animated series based on the universe of Star Wars

The Muppets Mayhem: Electrical Confusion – May 10

Not Dead Yet – May 10

Crater – May 12

Single Drunk Female – season 2 – May 31

Via: Youtube