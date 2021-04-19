The general regulation of drivers, approved May 8, 2009, establishes that in order to obtain a driving license, a series of tests: of psychophysical aptitude, of control of knowledge and of control of aptitudes and behaviors.

According to this, the psychophysical aptitude tests will have to record that there are no diseases or deficiencies that may represent a inability to drive.

In this way, the General Directorate of Traffic considers those people who have some of these diseases not suitable for driving:

Cardiovascular system



-Heart failure

-Rhythm disorders

-Ischemic heart disease: There should be no history of acute myocardial infarction during the last three months.

-Arterial hypertension

-Peripheral arteriopathies

-Venous diseases

Respiratory system



-Dysneas

-Other affections conditions: There should be no pulmonary, pleural, diaphragmatic and mediastinal disorders that determine functional disability, assessing the disorder and the evolution of the disease, especially taking into account the existence or possibility of the appearance of paroxysmal dyspnea crisis, intense chest pain or other alterations that may influence driving safety.

Metabolic and endocrine



-Hypoglycemia pictures: In the last year there should not be repeated pictures of acute hypoglycemia or metabolic alterations that occur with loss of consciousness.

Nervous and muscular system



-Encephalic, spinal cord and peripheral nervous system diseases: There should be no diseases of the central or peripheral nervous system that cause loss or serious decrease of motor, sensory or coordination functions, syncopal episodes, tremors of large oscillations, spasms that produce wide movements head, trunk or limbs or tremors or spasms that involuntarily affect the control of the vehicle.

-Epilepsies and seizures of other etiologies: In the case of a history of unrelated seizure disorder or secondary to medication or drug use or postoperative, a seizure-free period of at least six months must be accredited through a neurological report

-Alterations of balance: There should be no permanent, evolutionary or intense balance alterations (vertigo, instability, dizziness, lightheadedness), whether of otological or other origin.

-Muscle disorders that cause motor impairment

-Recurrent ischemic attacks.

Mental and behavioral disorders



These mental and behavioral disorders prevent a driver’s license from being obtained whenever they present a danger to road safety. However, if a neurologist or psychiatrist issues a favorable opinion, the license may be obtained with a validity period of a maximum of one year.

-Delirium, Dementias and Anxiety Disorders.

-Catatonic disorders, personality disorders.

-Anxiety and depression.

-Sleep disorder.

-Obsessive compulsive disorder.

-Intellectual development disorder.

-TDH (Hyperactivity).

-Alcohol abuse and dependence.

-Drug abuse and dependence.

-Intellectual development disorders with an IQ of less than 70 percent. These people cannot access the driver’s license.

Perceptual motor skills



-Practical intelligence: Cases in which the capacity for spatial organization is inadequate for driving are not allowed.