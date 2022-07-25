High temperatures are being reached in Spain due to the historic heat wave that affects all of Europe. This unprecedented atmospheric situation in countries like the United Kingdom is not only leaving unbearable days and nights, it is also claiming human lives and causing a significant wave of forest fires. Health has estimated that 510 people have already died from the heat in the last week. Cases like that of the 60-year-old sweeper who died after suffering heat stroke while working have put the authorities on alert.

Many points in Spain have already exceeded 40 degrees these days and thermometers are expected to reach 45 degrees this Monday in Vega del Segura. Record temperatures that are beaten in increasingly extreme and frequent heat waves. These atmospheric episodes bring with them heat strokes and sunstrokes that are mainly suffered by the elderly and children. However, although both situations have many similarities, they are not the same. These are the differences in their symptoms to be able to recognize if you are suffering from heat stroke or sunstroke.

Heatstroke



The symptoms of a heat stroke are the following, according to the Ministry of Health:

– Heat

– dryness

– Redskin

– fast pulse

– Severe headache

– Confusion

– Loss of consciousness

Insolation



The University Clinic of Navarra points out the symptoms of sunstroke:

– congested face

– Headache

– Feeling of exhaustion

– Sensation of thirst

– Intermittent muscle cramps in extremities and abdomen

– Dizziness, nausea and vomiting

– strong and irregular pulse

– Rapid and noisy breathing.

– Body temperature

differences



Heat stroke occurs when the human body reaches a very high temperature. From the Ministry of Health they explain that the problem becomes serious because the body is unable to control the temperature, which increases rapidly and can reach 40.6º C. The University Clinic of Navarra points out that the great difference between both episodes with Similar symptoms is that sunstroke can be mild, while heat stroke is always serious. In addition, sunstroke causes profuse sweating. In the case of heat stroke, sweating stops and the skin dries out, becoming hot and red.

How to act in these two situations



Health warns that if you present some of the symptoms of heat stroke, the first thing you should do is call the emergency room. Until the toilets arrive, you have to “cool the body, be in a dark room, put cold water cloths on the body or take a cold bath or shower.” In addition, they warn that without urgent medical help, heat stroke can have fatal consequences.

On the other hand, these are the steps you should follow in case of sunstroke, according to the University Clinic of Navarra.

– Keep the affected person in a cool, shaded and ventilated place.

– Apply cold compresses to the neck, face and chest. Under no circumstances should the person be immersed in cold water since the sudden drop in body temperature can be harmful.

– Drink fresh salt water (1 liter of water with a teaspoon of salt) in small sips.

– The person should be seen by a doctor to monitor their progress.