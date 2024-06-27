Metroid Prime 4: Beyond It is positioned as one of the biggest games in the history of Nintendo and Retro Studios. While many years have passed since the reveal of this title, it wasn’t until recently that we got a look at this project. Although we already know that the Texas studio is in charge of the project, extremely talented developers have been joining in for some time. who have worked on titles such as Halo Infinite, The Last of Usthe remake of Demon’s Soulsand more.

While we didn’t have any information about the game for the year, sites like LinkedIn gave us a small look at the team working on it. Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. In this way, we already know that people like Kyle Hefley, who worked on Halo 4, Halo 5 and Halo Infiniteis involved in this new project as chief character artistwhile Jon Marcella, who was in Santa Monica for a decade and participated in God of War III and God of War: Ascensionis at Retro Studios as an environment designer.

In the developer lists we also find names like:

Nathan Ramos, from The Callisto Protocol, Horizon: Forbidden Westas senior producer

Sasha Nodia, from the remake of Demon’s Soulsas the main artist of external environment,

Kevin Decatoire, from New World, Diablo Immortalas a conceptual artist

Steven Ray, from The Last of Us: Part 1 and 2, Crash Bandicoot 4, as an entertainer.

Mookie Weisbrod, from Star Wars: The Old Republicas senior lead entertainer

Shawn Melchor, from Epic Mickey 1 and 2, as a conceptual artist

Marina Czarnecki, from Apex Legendsas a 3D artist

The list is enormous, and as expected, here we also find personnel who have worked on previous Retro Studios projects, such as the Metroid Prime saga and the Donkey Kong Country titles. Thus, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond It is positioned as a project with a lot of potential. We remind you that this installment will be available at some point in 2025. In related topics, is the gameplay of Metroid Prime 4 was captured on Switch? Likewise, this would be the last game for the current Switch.

Metroid Prime 4 Beyond It could be Retro Studios’ best game. All the talent that the studio has is more than enough to give us an unmatched experience, especially considering that this could be the last first party game on the Switch.

