The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petromet this Tuesday with five US congressmen from the foreign relations committeethe meeting that was headed from the side of the United States by the Democrat Bob Menendez.

The meeting was also attended by the Foreign Minister of Colombia, Alvaro Leyva; the ambassador in Washington, Luis Gilberto Murilloand the Defense Minister, Ivan Velasquez.

By the way, Menéndez offered a press conference this Wednesday which was attended by EL TIEMPO and in which his fellow senators Rob Portman and Ben Cardin gave details of the bipartisan meeting, which lasted two and a half hours.

President Petro, in our conversation, also understood that a unilateral legalization of cocaine is not going to work

The senators discussed with the Colombian government issues of cooperation, security, fight against drugs, environment and the political situation in Venezuela.

“President Petro, in our conversation, also understood that a unilateral legalization of cocaine is not going to workMenendez stated.

The Democrat’s words come after being asked by the media about the red lines that the United States has in the change of focus in the fight against drugs that the president has proposed after his arrival at the House of Nariño.

It is worth mentioning that the legislators ensure that there is harmony and convergence in the bilateral agenda between both countries, but they also clarified that there is a difference in the strategies and approaches to achieve these goals.

“We have found multiple visions of convergence in terms of objectives and themes, even if sometimes there is a difference as to how those objectives are going to be achieved. That is a normal part of the relationship between the United States and other countries in the world,” Menéndez said.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME