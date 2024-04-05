Are you going to travel to Cancun or take a flight from this city? Cancun International Airportin the state of Quintana Roo, has a total of 556 operations scheduled for this Friday April 5.

According to this air terminal Southeast Airport Groupduring this day the arrival of a total of 279 is scheduled flightsof which 84 are national and 195 are international.

While the scheduled flight departures There are a total of 277, of which 84 are national and 193 international.

The Airlines with operations scheduled for this Friday, April 5 are:

Argentinian airlines

Aeromexico

Air Canada

Air Caraibes

air France

Air Transat

Alaska

American Airlines

Arajet, Avianca

Avianca Costa Rica

British Airways

Condor

Conviasa

Cup

Delta

Eurowings

Evelope

Flair Airlines

Frontier

Jet Air

JetBlue

Jetlines

Lan Peru

Magnicharter

Sky Airlines Peru

southwest

Spirit

Sun Country

Sunwing

Thomson

Tuifly Nordic

Turkish Airlines

United Airlines

Long live Aerobús

Volaris

Volaris Salvador

West Jet

World2Fly

National and international destinations

According to Cancun International Airportthe international destinations with operations scheduled for today, April 5, are:

atlanta

austin

Baltimore

Bogota

Boston

Brussels

Buenos Aires

calgary

Caracas

charlotte

Chicago

cleveland

Copenhagen

dallas

Denver

detroit

Edmonton

Istanbul

Stockholm

Fort Lauderdale

Frankfurt

Guatemala

halifax

Houston

Kansas City

Kelowna

Havana

Lime

london

London

The Angels

Madrid

Medellin

Miami

Milwaukee

Minneapolis

Montreal

nashville

New Orleans

New York

Newark

orlando

orly

Ottawa

Panama

Paris

Philadelphia

phoenix

Quebec

Salt Lake City

San Francisco

San Jose Costa Rica

Santo Domingo

seattle

St.Louis

tampa

Newfoundland and Labrador

toronto

vancouver

Washington

Winnipeg

While the national destinations with operations scheduled for today, April 5, are:

Aguascalientes

Chihuahua

Mexico City

Juarez City

Guadalajara

Lion

Monterey

Oaxaca

Puebla

Queretaro

San Luis Potosi

St. Lucia

Tampico

Tijuana

Toluca

Tuxtla

Veracruz

Beautiful villa

It is important to highlight that for more information about the flightsit is best to contact the airline of your choice.