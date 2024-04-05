Are you going to travel to Cancun or take a flight from this city? Cancun International Airportin the state of Quintana Roo, has a total of 556 operations scheduled for this Friday April 5.
According to this air terminal Southeast Airport Groupduring this day the arrival of a total of 279 is scheduled flightsof which 84 are national and 195 are international.
While the scheduled flight departures There are a total of 277, of which 84 are national and 193 international.
The Airlines with operations scheduled for this Friday, April 5 are:
Argentinian airlines
Aeromexico
Air Canada
Air Caraibes
air France
Air Transat
Alaska
American Airlines
Arajet, Avianca
Avianca Costa Rica
British Airways
Condor
Conviasa
Cup
Delta
Eurowings
Evelope
Flair Airlines
Frontier
Jet Air
JetBlue
Jetlines
Lan Peru
Magnicharter
Sky Airlines Peru
southwest
Spirit
Sun Country
Sunwing
Thomson
Tuifly Nordic
Turkish Airlines
United Airlines
Long live Aerobús
Volaris
Volaris Salvador
West Jet
World2Fly
National and international destinations
According to Cancun International Airportthe international destinations with operations scheduled for today, April 5, are:
atlanta
austin
Baltimore
Bogota
Boston
Brussels
Buenos Aires
calgary
Caracas
charlotte
Chicago
cleveland
Copenhagen
dallas
Denver
detroit
Edmonton
Istanbul
Stockholm
Fort Lauderdale
Frankfurt
Guatemala
halifax
Houston
Kansas City
Kelowna
Havana
Lime
london
London
The Angels
Madrid
Medellin
Miami
Milwaukee
Minneapolis
Montreal
nashville
New Orleans
New York
Newark
orlando
orly
Ottawa
Panama
Paris
Philadelphia
phoenix
Quebec
Salt Lake City
San Francisco
San Jose Costa Rica
Santo Domingo
seattle
St.Louis
tampa
Newfoundland and Labrador
toronto
vancouver
Washington
Winnipeg
While the national destinations with operations scheduled for today, April 5, are:
Aguascalientes
Chihuahua
Mexico City
Juarez City
Guadalajara
Lion
Monterey
Oaxaca
Puebla
Queretaro
San Luis Potosi
St. Lucia
Tampico
Tijuana
Toluca
Tuxtla
Veracruz
Beautiful villa
It is important to highlight that for more information about the flightsit is best to contact the airline of your choice.
