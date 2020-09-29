It has happened too often now for it to be a coincidence. Whenever a Corona meeting with the Prime Minister is around the corner, Angela Merkel warns in the CDU Presidium of the dangers of the pandemic. On this Monday, however, the warning was particularly drastic: If the numbers continue like this, Germany will arrive at 19,200 infections a day by Christmas.

One must definitely contain local herds; The Chancellor found the Berlin Senate in particular to be too lax: “Something has to happen in Berlin!”

But it is not that far off before the federal-state video switch on Tuesday. This time Markus Söder and Armin Laschet agree on the demand to introduce a nationwide “Corona traffic light” “Corona traffic light” with the stipulation of stricter measures as soon as local guide values ​​are exceeded. The North Rhine-Westphalia even came before Bavaria, based on a recommendation from his expert council.

Other state leaders such as Malu Dreyer (SPD) from Rhineland-Palatinate, in principle, advocate such nationwide benchmarks. The President of the District Assembly, Reinhard Sager (CDU), explicitly asks for the lowest possible upper limits for private celebrations: From 50 participants it will be logistically extremely difficult to track the contacts if there is a positive person – a view that many experts share. In order to enable correct contact tracking, according to the federal regulatory authorities, violations, for example in the case of incorrect personal information in restaurants, should be able to prove a minimum fine of 50 euros

But whether nationwide guidelines are required has been a political issue for months. The CDU heads of government of Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt, Michael Kretschmer and Rainer Haseloff, lead the front of the idiosyncratic. Kretschmer recently emphasized that he relies on personal responsibility instead of coercion.

Haseloff pointed out that the infections in Saxony-Anhalt only rose slightly from a low level – no reason to think about stricter measures now. How much of this skepticism is due to epidemiology and how much is due to the state elections next March is difficult to say. Which measures are sensible is often controversially discussed in detail among epidemiologists, virologists and practitioners.

It is less about what reduces the likelihood of germ transmission or makes it easier to trace the contacts. In practice, the question often seems more important: How well do rules and measures work?

If, for example, as is currently the case in many places, supermarket employees do not have the right to view a certificate for the release of the mask, every mask refuser gets away with the claim. Even if the number of guests at family celebrations is limited, the question arises of who should control how high the fine is and who can impose it effectively and incontestably – were there really 52 guests and not just 48?

The fact that the pandemic is complicated enough speaks in favor of uniform rules

From a purely mathematical point of view, however, such a limitation is considered sensible, and not only because with every additional guest, the probability increases that one is infectious. The possibilities for effective follow-up also decrease as the number increases. Even the upper limit of 50 people, which applies in many places, for celebrations that are not specially registered is considered by many experts to be problematic.

That is why the federal government proposes that celebrations in private rooms be limited to a maximum of 25 participants. In public spaces, the limit should be a maximum of 50 participants, according to a draft for the federal resolution. It is unclear whether this should only apply when certain limit values ​​are exceeded for new infections. First the “Bild” newspaper reported on the numbers.

A general mask requirement outdoors would probably not make much sense. This is shown by the studies of the places where infections often take place. So far, they have come to the conclusion that the transmission probability outdoors is likely to be at least twenty times lower than in closed rooms. An evaluation of more than 7000 cases of infection in China was able to prove such an infection with some degree of certainty in only one patient.

Only people with pronounced respiratory diseases are currently considered to be potentially at risk outdoors – and people who huddle together at rallies or celebrations so closely and for so long that the fresh air does not disperse the virus enough.

There is also a debate about alcohol bans in public. Behind this is the experience and concern that alcohol disinhibits and contributes to the fact that distance and contact rules no longer follow so strictly. There are no clear findings on how effective such a ban would be. What is certain is that abstinence alone does not prevent infection. The federal government proposes to limit the serving of alcohol in particularly affected regions under certain conditions for a limited period – keyword “serving ban”.

The question of whether uniform national rules are needed is probably primarily a psychological-sociological one anyway. This is supported by the fact that the pandemic in itself is complicated enough. Uniform requirements are easier to communicate via the media and authorities and, especially for travelers, are easier to implement than a jungle of federal regulations.

Like Haseloff, the critics refer to the different infection situation. They see the danger that personal freedom and economic activity would be disproportionately restricted in many places and that there would be no incentive to make conditions superfluous through one’s own efforts. The supporters of the Corona traffic light are trying to take these objections into account: It is about a uniform set of borders and rules – specific measures must continue to be decided locally.