













These are the debut winter anime that will be unmissable, I'll tell you where to watch them









That's right, the winter anime season comes with everything. It brings several action series but I won't forget to comment on the more comical titles. Below I tell you about the most anticipated ones and the deliveries for which I see the greatest potential.

The best anime of the winter 2024 installment

If you like Sci Fi in its different versions, such as steam punk, this installment is for you. We will follow a couple of girls who will have to face various dangers in an era of cyborgs coexisting with humans.

Rouge Redstar, the protagonist, is an android and has a mission: to kill nine rebel androids who are rebelling against the government. There is going to be a lot of ideological mess and action. In addition to a beautiful and brave protagonist.

Delicious in Dungeon on Netflix – Premieres January 4

Delicious in Dungeon It will transport us to a fantastic medieval environment. A party with no money will have to try to rescue one of its companions after a catastrophic event. However, to survive and continue on their path they will have to break a taboo: eat the monsters they defeat.

Solo Leveling on Crunchyroll – Premieres January 6

Solo Leveling It comes from a manwha, however, it is one of the most anticipated deliveries of the year. Here we will have a lot of action, A young man in a world of heroes' descent will be the weakest, however, an unexpected event will change his luck completely.

A Sign of Affection via Crunchyroll – Releases in January

A very special shojo that you will like if you are the type of A Silent Voice. We will see a beautiful romance between a pair of young people who will be able to understand each other without having to use words.

Monsters It will arrive sometime in 2024, but the distribution platform has not yet been revealed. Let us remember that it adapts a kind of sequel within the universe of One Piece.

This anime will debut and will surely break expectations again. Let's wait patiently.

We recommend you: Monsters, the one shot from the creator of One Piece, will make the leap to anime

DEAD DEAD DEMONS DEDEDEDE DESTRUCTION arrives in March 2024

This is the first anime adaptation of Inio Asano's work; so we already know what to expect: with a sophisticated drawing and a raw story. We will face the work of the mangaka in animation.

A pair of teenagers will face a new reality that has been invaded by flying saucers!

KIZUMONOGATARI: KOYOMI VAMP

This anime premieres on January 12, 2024, although the distribution platform for LATAM has not yet been announced. Let us remember that It is a very interesting reissue of the original films that tell five different stories.

On the other hand, The Witch and the Beast It premieres on January 11, 2024, but its distribution platform has not yet been announced.

Classic fairy tales increasingly find more assimilations that allow us to see other perspectives, are you ready to see how this story ends?

The anime series returning in 2024

Frieren: Beyond the Journey or Frieren: Beyond the Journey End on Crunchyroll

The Apothecary Diaries: The Apothecary Diaries on Crunchyroll

They are the most special titles of the autumn 2023 delivery and will not be dusted in the previous year, but They return thanks to their delivery in deux cours format. Both series released trailers so that we can eagerly await their return.

The most exemplary titles of last season were starred by two girls with strong character, let's see what adventures Frieren and Maomao will have in the winter season of 2024. Frieren returned on the first day of 2024; and Maomao will do so on January 6.

Source: Kodansha

On the other hand, the series that return with new seasons in the winter 2024 season are the following:

Classroom of the Elite returns on January 3, 2023 with its new season.

Mashle: Muscles and Magic returns with its second season on January 6.

Blue Exorcist returns with the third on January 6, on this same date the fifth season of Kingdom and the second season of The Dangers in My Heart. There will be a lot of traffic on Saturdays!

For its part, the second season of TSUKIMICHI -Moonlit Fantasy returns on January 8.

Burn the Witch #0.8 It continues its delivery in the winter season, despite having premiered in December. Expect its chapters every Friday starting December 29, 2023.

Shaman King: Flowers premieres on January 10 and will be available on Crunchyroll.

Great Pretender: Razbliutothe second season will be broadcast on Crunchyroll and will premiere on February 23, 2024.



Hikari no Ou returns with its second installment on January 14.

Do you already know which anime series you will follow this winter?

You can a round for Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 12 times, 12 visits today)