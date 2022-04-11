Home page World

Every year in April, the Lyrids light up the night sky. In the second half of the month, a particularly large number of shooting stars can be seen.

Stuttgart – Shooting stars can be observed all year round. At certain times, however, the meteor showers occur more frequently and intensified. Then the chances are usually greater to catch a glimpse of the dying celestial bodies. There are dozens of recurring meteor showers that take place every year. Now in April is the time of the so-called Lyrids. There are always interesting phenomena happening in the sky, including in Baden-Wuerttemberg. In 2020, for example, noctilucent clouds puzzled scientists (BW24* reported).

The Lyrids, also known as April Lyrids, are a swarm of shooting stars that occur every spring. The Romans already recognized that this phenomenon occurs again and again. They also gave the showers their name. It derives from the constellation “Lyra” (German: Lyre), which in turn is named after the plucked instrument.

Lyrid Showers in April: At 180,000 kilometers per hour into the Earth’s atmosphere

The Lyrids are among the particularly fast shooting stars. They plunge into Earth’s atmosphere at about 50 kilometers per second and then burn up. This corresponds to a speed of around 180,000 kilometers per hour. The shower originated from comet C/1861 G1 (Thatcher), which left a trail of dust in space on its orbit around the sun. Every year in April, the earth crosses this very dust trail in its orbit. The result: It’s raining shooting stars.

A shooting star is formed when such a dust particle or a stone burns up in the earth’s atmosphere. Air particles in the atmosphere are excited to glow, which makes the shooting star visible in the sky for a short time.

In April the Lyrids can be seen again. Especially on the night of April 22nd to 23rd you can catch a glimpse of the shooting stars. © Daniel Reinhardt/dpa

The “Zenithal Hourly Rate” (ZHR) also indicates how many Lyrids a person can see in one hour under standard conditions. On April 22, the number is expected to be around 18 meteors per hour. However, this information is not really certain, there are often upward deviations. So it’s quite possible that there will be many more Lyrids to see.

These are the best days to see the Lyrid Shooting Stars 2022

If you still have a few wishes, you can look forward to the coming weeks. The Lyrids can be seen throughout the northern hemisphere and at mid-latitudes in the southern hemisphere. In Germany, the view of the sky spectacle is usually relatively good. The phenomenon can be observed every year from April 14th to 30th. The peak and the best visibility should be reached on the night of April 22nd to 23rd, 2022. But even on the previous and following nights, a look at the night sky can be rewarded with a sighting. Far more ominous than the Lyrids was a discovery by scientists. A mega comet is heading towards our solar system*.

While viewing the mega comet requires special equipment, seeing the Lyrids doesn’t require it – a clear night sky is sufficient. The view of the meteor shower is also best in a dark place with a clear view upwards. The best view of the Lyrids is just before dawn. However, individual shooting stars can also be observed around midnight. However, that also plays into this Weather in Germany* a crucial role.

Those who miss April's Lyrids won't have to wait long for the next shooting star event, though. The Eta Aquariids can be seen from April 19th to May 28th. A special spectacle takes place in summer: In August, the Geminids ensure a gigantic shower of shooting stars*.