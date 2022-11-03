Although Black Friday will take place at the end of the month, before we will have the Good end. The classic annual period where you can buy different products at reduced prices is back throughout Mexico. Thus, here we tell you the dates and everything you need to know.

According to the Tax Administration System (SAT) and the Ministry of Economy, The Good End 2022 will take place between November 18 and 21. In this period, all consumers will have the opportunity to obtain various products at what are assured to be reduced prices.

Along with this, we must not forget the Annual Good End Raffle, where buyers can get back the money they spent. The federal government will deliver about $500 million pesos among consumers, since there will be up to 326,247 prizes, of which $400 million pesos will go to buyers and $100 million to participating businesses. Mention is made here of rewards of up to $250,000 pesos for consumers, and $260,000 pesos for businesses.

Finally, Ricardo Sheffield Padilla, head of PROFECO, has pointed out that From next November 14, a site dedicated to displaying prices will be available of the best-selling products during the last Good End. This was what was said:

“The special site of Who’s Who in prices will be enabled during the Good End. It will be possible to consult the behavior of the price of the last two months of 489 appliances”.

Remember, the Good End 2022 will take place between November 18 and 21. On related topics, these are Nintendo’s Black Friday deals.

Editor’s note:

The Good End is always a great period to spend money. Considering the steep increases we’ve seen throughout this year, it will be interesting to see how the public reacts to discounts that may not look as big as in years past.

Via: PROFECO