Without a doubt, we assume that you know where the speed cameras are located in your area. But do you also know all the speed camera spots along the Route du Soleil? Or on the ring of Milan? Fortunately, Flitsmeister does have that knowledge. Since the last update, the app has 2,151 speed camera zones in Europe. That fact got us thinking: which European country actually has the most speed checks?
With more than 2,000 locations in the system, Flitsmeister should now form a comprehensive whole. Great for at home and during your holiday. If you still want to be on the safe side, it is better to avoid the European countries with the most speed checks. Where you should definitely not be is in Belgium. Here are the most route controls in Europe. Annoying for all holidaymakers who go to France or Spain with their caravan.
There are also many speed camera zones in France itself, but the road network of France is therefore much larger. The Netherlands is in sixth place. With approximately 10,000 kilometers less roads, we have 867 fewer speed checks than in Belgium. The fewest speed checks in Europe can be found in Portugal, Cyprus, Slovenia and Slovakia. All these countries have only one section control. View the full overview below.
Number of sectional checks per European country
|Country
|Number of section checks
|Total length of road network
|01.
|Belgium
|941
|154,012km
|02.
|Czech Republic
|385
|130,671 km
|03.
|Italy
|312
|487,700 km
|04.
|France
|115
|1,028,446km
|05.
|Lithuania
|115
|21,238km
|06.
|The Netherlands
|74
|139,295 km
|07.
|Poland
|53
|424,563 km
|08.
|Norway
|49
|93,870 km
|09.
|Turkey
|43
|426,906 km
|10.
|Austria
|22
|200,000 km
|11.
|Luxembourg
|11
|2,899 km
|12.
|Andorra
|6
|269km
|13.
|Switzerland
|6
|71,454 km
|14.
|Serbia
|5
|45,419 km
|15.
|Ireland
|4
|96,602 km
|16.
|Germany
|2
|644,480 km
|17.
|Spain
|2
|683,175 km
|18.
|England
|2
|398,350 km
|19.
|Cyprus
|1
|13,006 km
|20.
|Portugal
|1
|82,900 km
|21.
|Slovenia
|1
|38,985 km
|22.
|Slovakia
|1
|43,761 km
Dates: Flitsmeister
#countries #speed #checks #Europe
Leave a Reply