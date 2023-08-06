Without a doubt, we assume that you know where the speed cameras are located in your area. But do you also know all the speed camera spots along the Route du Soleil? Or on the ring of Milan? Fortunately, Flitsmeister does have that knowledge. Since the last update, the app has 2,151 speed camera zones in Europe. That fact got us thinking: which European country actually has the most speed checks?

With more than 2,000 locations in the system, Flitsmeister should now form a comprehensive whole. Great for at home and during your holiday. If you still want to be on the safe side, it is better to avoid the European countries with the most speed checks. Where you should definitely not be is in Belgium. Here are the most route controls in Europe. Annoying for all holidaymakers who go to France or Spain with their caravan.

There are also many speed camera zones in France itself, but the road network of France is therefore much larger. The Netherlands is in sixth place. With approximately 10,000 kilometers less roads, we have 867 fewer speed checks than in Belgium. The fewest speed checks in Europe can be found in Portugal, Cyprus, Slovenia and Slovakia. All these countries have only one section control. View the full overview below.

Number of sectional checks per European country

Country Number of section checks Total length of road network 01. Belgium 941 154,012km 02. Czech Republic 385 130,671 km 03. Italy 312 487,700 km 04. France 115 1,028,446km 05. Lithuania 115 21,238km 06. The Netherlands 74 139,295 km 07. Poland 53 424,563 km 08. Norway 49 93,870 km 09. Turkey 43 426,906 km 10. Austria 22 200,000 km 11. Luxembourg 11 2,899 km 12. Andorra 6 269km 13. Switzerland 6 71,454 km 14. Serbia 5 45,419 km 15. Ireland 4 96,602 km 16. Germany 2 644,480 km 17. Spain 2 683,175 km 18. England 2 398,350 km 19. Cyprus 1 13,006 km 20. Portugal 1 82,900 km 21. Slovenia 1 38,985 km 22. Slovakia 1 43,761 km