Most of the countries beyond the dose are in Africa, but they are also lacking in Oceania and the Caribbean. The suspension of exports in India, one of the main manufacturers of vaccines, promises to increase the shortage. The WHO asks rich countries to donate more doses before vaccinating less vulnerable populations.

Doctors on the first line of care against Covid-19 in countries like Chad, Tanzania or Burkina Faso are not vaccinated. In Chad, a country in central Africa that has about a third of its territory in the Sahara desert, 173 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, but health officials in this country admit that the underreporting is significant.

Poor contagion tracking capabilities and the lack of measures to isolate or treat infections have made it difficult to track the magnitude of the virus in these countries. Epidemiologists and experts warn that in these uncontrolled countries the virus could mutate, become a more harmful disease or become immune to the effect of available vaccines.

According to Gian Gandhi, COVAX Alliance Supply Division Coordinator for UNICEF, “We should all be concerned about any lack of coverage anywhere in the world.” Ghandi joins the call of the World Health Organization (WHO) for richer countries to donate doses to countries that are still waiting for the first batch of vaccines.

“Delays and vaccine shortages are leading African countries to lag even further behind the rest of the world in administering Covid-19 vaccines and the continent now accounts for only 1% of the total vaccines administered across the world. world ”, warned the WHO on May 6.

Burkina Faso and Chad, doctors do not explain inequality

As the United States begins the process to vaccinate young people over 12 years old, Dr. Oumaima Djarma in Djamena, the capital of Chad, treats patients with Covid-19 without knowing when they will receive their first dose. “When I hear, for example, that in some countries they have finished with medical personnel and the elderly, and that they are now vaccinating towards other categories, honestly, it saddens me,” says the 33-year-old doctor. “I ask if you can provide us with these vaccines to at least protect health workers.”

Dr. Oumaima Djarma walks in the Farcha hospital, in N’Djamena, Chad, along with other colleagues who care for patients with Covid-19. April 30, 2021. To date, the country has not received vaccines against Covid-19. © Sunday Alamba / AP Photo.

At Farcha Provincial Hospital, Djarma and his colleagues are supported by Doctors Without Borders, which has provided oxygen tanks, and they have 13 artificial respirators at their disposal.

Further west of the continent, health workers in Burkina Faso are unaware why their government has not negotiated vaccines. “We would have liked to have them like any other colleague in the world,” says Chivanot Afavi, a nurse manager who until recently worked on the front lines of the pandemic. “No one knows for sure what this disease will do to us in the future,” adds Afavi.

Burundi, Eritrea and Tanzania are in the same situation as Chad and Burkina Faso. In other countries on the continent where the first batches of vaccines have already been received, the situation is not more encouraging. According to figures from the Our World in Data platform, countries such as Benin, South Sudan, the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of the Congo or Madagascar, less than 0.1% of their respective populations have accessed at least one dose of the vaccine .

There are other countries for which the WHO or platforms such as Our World in Data have no information. But it is estimated that due to their ability, or their allies, they have agreed to vaccines. Among these are China, Saudi Arabia or North Korea.

Countries that have not begun to vaccinate their population © France 24

Haiti will finally receive the doses of the COVAX mechanism

Across the Atlantic, in Haiti, the government had until recently refused to receive a dispatch from the COVAX mechanism because it did not have a vaccination plan and the supplies needed to preserve AstraZeneca vaccines at low temperatures. The authorities had also alleged that they feared that the population would reject the doses due to the cases of blood clots reported in Europe, but on Wednesday, May 19, the Pan American Health Organization announced the change of opinion of the Government.

“Yes, Haiti has accepted,” the co-president of the Multisectoral Commission for the Management of Covid-19, Dr. Jean William Pape, told EFE. According to the official, the country never refused to use that compound, but rather the Ministry of Health wanted a single-dose vaccine.

This change of mind is known a day after the president of the country, Jovenel Moïse, was alarmed by the outbreak of Covid-19 in the country.

The first doses have not reached other islands in Oceania either. But the outbreaks have been more controlled and it has been possible to isolate those infected, which makes the situation less pressing than in Africa. In Vanuatu, with a population of 300,000, the first doses of AstraZeneca are expected to arrive at the end of this month. But only three cases of Covid-19 have been reported there, all in quarantine.

Situation in India exacerbates vaccine shortage

With the epicenter of the pandemic in India, the supply of vaccines to many poor countries is becoming more difficult. In late March, the Serum Institute of India, one of the leading manufacturers of AstraZeneca doses, announced that due to domestic demand, it would suspend exports of vaccines.

“Now with a global shortage of vaccines, stemming in particular from the increase in cases in India and the subsequent hijacking by the Indian government of doses from manufacturers there, Burkina Faso risks an even longer delay in receiving the doses they had been given. scheduled, ”explained Donald Brooks, CEO of a US group in charge of the response against Covid-19 known as Initiative: Eau.

On Friday, May 14, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the WHO, again raised his concerns about the enormous inequality in the distribution of doses. “In January I spoke about the potential for a moral catastrophe to unfold,” Ghebreyesus told a news conference, “unfortunately now we are seeing how it plays out. In a handful of wealthy countries, which bought the most vaccine supplies, lower-risk groups are being vaccinated. I understand why some countries want to vaccinate their children and adolescents, but at this time, I urge you to reconsider and instead donate vaccines to the COVAX mechanism ”.

With EFE, Reuters and AP