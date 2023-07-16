Legal on the street, optimal on the track. These are the coolest hardcore Ferraris in a row!

The Ferrari SF90 XX was recently unveiled. That’s a car based on the Ferrari SF90. That car is not exactly a poor thing to call. Still saw Ferrari possibilities to give the car more power and to reduce the weight. It is a proven recipe that the Italian brand has been using for a long time.

But how long actually? We went looking for the thickest hardcore Ferraris for the street.

Ferrari 348 GT Competizione (Tipo F199)

1993–1994

The first hardcore Ferrari for the street is this 348 GT Competizione. There was a racing version with which Ferrari was quite successful and this is the street version. The race car was built by Michelotto (just like the racing F40’s) and did not do too bad. In fact, they won the GT2 championship in Italy. Enough reason to build 50 copies for the street. You can recognize them by the 18 inch Speedline rims.

The F-119H engine is more or less the same, but you got an (almost completely) open exhaust so you could hear it well. The exhaust manifold was also modified for a nicer sound and better flow. According to Ferrari, the power was still 320 hp, but it will have been closer to 340 hp. For years they were dirt cheap, but today it is an important part of your collection of lightweight Ferraris. Check here everything you need to know about the Ferrari 348 and here everything about the Competizione.

Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale (Tipo F131)

2003 – 2004



The 360 ​​Challenge Stradale is perhaps the best known and best implementation of the hardcore Ferrari concept for the street. With the 355 this recipe was skipped for a while, but with the 360 ​​Ferrari immediately got it right. The power only went up 25 hp compared to the standard Ferrari 360 Modena, but if the weight drops, you still have a much more favorable horsepower-to-weight distribution. And because the car lost no less than 110 kg, there were real results. Brembo made more powerful and lighter brakes, while BBS made lighter rims.

The interior showed that all luxury items had been removed. You didn’t even have floor mats. In fact, there was not even any upholstery in the footwell. That was just aluminum. All Challenge Stradales have an F1 transmission. The value is very much dependent on the version (although they will never be cheap). The version with striping and polycarbonate windows are of course the coolest. 1,288 copies were built.

Very rare are the ‘Cornes 25th Anniversary’ models, a 360 CS especially for the Japanese market of which only 25 were built. You can recognize this by the white engine grille at the back, white tachometer, gold brake calipers and Michael Schumacher’s signature in the door.

Ferrari 430 Scuderia (Tipo F131)

2007 – 2009

According to Chris Harris, this is the car to have from this list of hardcore Ferraris for the street. Simply because everything is best balanced with this car. The Scuderia is based on the F430, but the ‘F’ in the name has been dropped. The Scuderia was unveiled in 2007 by Michael Schumacher at the IAA in Frankfurt. Schumi had just retired at the time, but still the sporty face of the brand. The engine, a 4.3 V8, got 20 hp, so you had 510 hp at your disposal. The transmission was always an F1 transmission.

However, this was one of the last series and considerably faster than Ferrari’s old paddle shifters. The weight dropped by 100 kg, which made the forward thrust considerably better (and that was already well done). Instead of 3 kilos per hp, the 430 Scuderia had 2.5 kg per hp! From this moment on, they are no longer rare, by the way. The production numbers are not known, but according to well-informed sources it must be around 1,800 copies. There are also 499 copies of the open version.

Ferrari 599 GTO (Tipo F141)

2010 – 2012

The name is just badly chosen. In any case, Ferrari has a hand in choosing separate names, it went very wrong with the 599 GTO. Two GTOs were made, the 250 GTO and 288 GTO and both are legendary. The 599 GTO could not match that level, although the 599 had much more to offer in terms of speed. The 599 GTB Fiorano is already an excellent car, but Ferrari decided to turn a V12 model into a hardcore street racer.

The car was somewhere between the 599 GTB and the 599 XX. The 599 GTO was 1 second faster than the Enzo at Fiorano circuit. The engine was good for 670 hp, 20 more than the Enzo and 60 more than the GTB. This while the weight decreased by 100 kg. Now 1,605 kilograms is still a lot, but lighter is always better.

Ferrari 458 Special (Tipo F142)

2013 – 2016

The Ferrari 458 Italia is one of the most perfect sports cars. So perfect that a hardcore street version is actually superfluous. With 560 hp you have little to complain about, but the F136 V8 in the 458 Speciale adds another 45 hp, giving you 605 hp under the hood. You need that extra power, because the weight dropped to about 1,395 kg, about 100 kg lighter. Extra nice: these modifications ensured that the 458 Speciale was more economical in the NEDC cycle.

So in the Netherlands the additional price was not too bad due to less BPM fine. In terms of number of copies, this is again less rare. It seems that about 2,100 were built. Ferrari can sell many cars under the guise of exclusivity, but by not communicating the numbers, it appears that they can sell much more of them. Because there are also 499 Spiders built of these.

Ferrari F12tdf (Tipo F152)

2015 – 2017

The name GTO was dropped in favor of ‘tdf’. Yes, the F12tdf has a name as a password. The abbreviation stands for Tour de France, which was a road race that Ferrari used to often win with the 250. The F12berlinetta (on which the tdf is based) is already lighter than the 599 and the tdf takes another 100 kg off that.

In total, the F12tdf weighs 1,520 kg. The engine, on the other hand, has been boosted considerably, because 780 hp is actually overkill. 799 were built. Apparently, due to all the chassis changes, the F12tdf can lose that 780 hp much better than the F12berlinetta can lose its 730 horses on the asphalt.

Ferrari 488 Pista (Tipo F142M)

2018 – 2020

With the 488, Ferrari went back to the more hardcore approach to this concept. The 488 Pista is based on the 488 GTB and should be the link between the street versions on the one hand and the 488 Challenge and 488 GTE racing cars on the other. Because it is a turbo engine, it was easier to get more power out of it: from 670 hp (for the 488 GTB) it rose to a whopping 720 hp and 770 Nm.

Ferrari did not achieve this by simply chipping it, but by strengthening the pistons, exhaust manifold, camshafts and piston rods. The car also had to be able to handle the track. Optionally you could get the 488 Pista with carbon fiber wheels. Another special exterior detail is the front, where the front seems to be all spoiler.

Ferrari 812 Competizione (Tipo 152M)

2021 – 2023

The last. The Ferrari 812 Competizione is the last of the mohicans. The basis is the already not childish 812 Superfast with 800 hp. The Competizione even has 830 hp from an atmospheric 6.3 liter V12. 999 copies were built, plus another 599 open variants. In terms of weight, we had to dig a bit, because that was less clearly indicated.

That is also because a weight reduction of 38 kilograms is not really very great on a heavy car. However, we must note that the appearance has changed considerably, so you can distinguish yourself well at the Cars & Coffee meeting. Only slightly less on the Nordschleife.

Ferrari SF90XX Stradale (Tipo 173)

2023

And so we arrive at the last hardcore Ferrari for the street. Normally the ‘XX’ models are only intended for the track. You can’t take part in a race or drive on the street, but Ferrari organizes track days and then they take your car so you can do a few laps and then brag at lunch with some similar customers.

The SF90 XX Stradale is a street-legal monster and the next in a long line of track-worthy Ferraris that are lighter and more powerful. There is no such variant of the F8 Tributo and it seems that the SF90 XX has taken over. Oh wait, numbers: 1,030 horsepower instead of 1,000 horsepower. You will need those extra 30 horses. The weight is 1,560 kg, 10 kg lighter than the SF90 Fiorano and 50 kilograms lighter than the SF90 Stradale.

BONUS: Prodrive 550 LM (Tipo F133)

We have to end with a little surprise. After the turn of the millennium, something strange happened. There were two racing Ferraris: the 575 GTC from Ferrari itself and the 550 LM from Prodrive. When it turned out that the Maranello turned out to be a good race car, Ferrari also wanted a ‘piece of the action’. The 550 was considerably more successful. One street variant has been built. That was really what all these cars in this list of harcore Ferraris for the street are trying to be.

The Prodrive 550 LM is a real racing car with a few modifications so that it is (in England!) street legal. After the successes, Prodrive entered into a partnership with Aston Martin. The DBR9 and DBRS9 racers are the successor to this Ferrari 550. Special, the only copy is in the Netherlands and according to the registration data (23-JDJ-1) it still has a valid MOT.

