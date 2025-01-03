With Carlos Sobera and Ion Aramendi as presenters, the new edition of this version of the famous ‘reality’ began with the reveal of the complete casting, this time of celebrities. Although as could already be guessed from the first confirmed names, it is a fairly ‘low cost’ ‘cast’, made up mostly of participants recycled from other network programs and lacking star signings. This is the complete list of the 16 contestants of ‘GH Duo 3‘:

Marieta, Sergio Aguilera and Manuel Cortés

Suso, Marieta’s partner, watching his girlfriend’s reunion with Sergio and Manuel



Guadalix is ​​one of the few Telecinco reality shows that the woman from Elche had left to try. He became known in ‘Temptation Island 7’, where he participated with his then partner, Alex Girona and had a great connection with Sergio. Then he changed the paradise of the Dominican Republic for Honduras to live a more extreme experience, that of the latest edition of ‘Survivors’, becoming a finalist and one of the clear favorites of the public.

Now he met his tempter again. The Granada farmer has parked his tractor to resolve a pending account with Mariettato whom he stopped speaking “because of her jealous behavior.” Everything indicated that they would form a duo, no, “they are going to be a trio.” The third in contention is Manuel Cortes. And the son of Raquel Bollo and Chiquette uncovered that Marietta and he were “friends with benefits.”









Ana Herminia and Aurah Ruiz

Ana Herminia and Aurah Ruiz in ‘GH Duo’



Mediaset is not willing to let the thread of Bárbara Rey’s soap opera escape, and with the signing of the ‘vedette’s’ daughter-in-law, wife of Angel Cristo Jr.ensures a few more chapters. For now, she has already made clear what her relationship with her mother-in-law is: “For me it doesn’t exist.”

For its part, after passing through ‘GH Vip 8‘and recently in ‘Survivors 2024‘, J’s partneresé Rodríguez arrives in Guadalix de la Sierra as guarantor of salseo. As has already been demonstrated in their previous experiences in ‘realities’, the couple Jesé Rodríguez He always takes out his claws. In fact, Cristo and Aurah met in the ‘robinsones’ contest and their confrontations were quite famous.

José María Almoguera and Jeimy Baez

Jeimy Baez and José María Almoguera



The Campos clan fee is covered by Carmen Borrego’s son and Carmen Borrego’s ex-girlfriend. Carlo Costanzito. Almoguera smoothed things over with his mother before entering. And the daughter of María Teresa Campos wanted to bring closer positions with her son in a farewell video where she assured that “I will wait for you until you leave to give us the hug that we have been missing.”

Jeimyfor its part, except for some sporadic appearance in ‘From Friday!’is one of the contestants whose personality is being discovered.

Oscar Landa and Maica

Óscar and Maica in ‘GH Duo’



‘Big Brother 19’ will also be very present in ‘GH Duo 3’. The model arrives to make up for her unexpected expulsion at the gates of the final. Although to do so he must live again with his ‘frenemy’, the charismatic Oscar Landa(for many, the moral winner of its edition) and with whom the Murcian woman maintained a friendly relationship at the beginning of the contest that ended like the rosary of the dawn.

The Basque is not only the participant who has lived in the house the longest, but also the last to leave and the first to return: only 15 days after saying goodbye to the emblematic house as runner-up, he arrives ready to recover the briefcase that was stolen from him .

Vanessa, Javi and Romina Malaspina

Vanessa and Javi meet again with Óscar Landa



The Galician couple, also known for their participation in the most recent edition of ‘GH’ of anonymous people, made themselves noticed with their loud discussions inside the house. Despite their tortuous relationship, they left Guadalix together, although not without controversy. By becoming the one expelled with the highest percentage of the edition, Vanessa asked Javier to leave, and her husband did so.

The controversial ‘Vanessos’ met again in ‘GH Duo’ with Oscarone of the main victims of his bad ways. In addition, they warned that a storm was brewing in their relationship, “we are not in the best moment of our marriage, there are fissures.” Adding to all his problems is having to form a threesome with another strong woman, Romina Malaspina. It is not the first time that Argentina participates in a ‘Big Brother’. In fact, his fame is due to his participation in the format, although in his native country. His time at the house was brief, but intense enough to make him known even in Spain, where he competed in ‘Survivors’ in 2018. Then she returned to Argentina and her life took a radical turn as a presenter.

Álex Ghita and Miguel Frigenti

Miguel Frigenti and Álex Ghita participate together in ‘GH Dúo’



Adara Molinero does not participate in ‘GH Duo’but his name will probably be mentioned often during editing. Not in vain, her ex-boyfriend and his ex-friend will play together in Guadalix. Thus, the television collaborator returned home. And he did it with a loaded shotgun against the ‘queen of reality shows’. «I am another corpse in the life of Adara. “She has her little finger very loose in the networks, she is the traitor and she has no friends.”

María Sánchez ‘La jerezana’ and Dani Santos

Dani Santos and María ‘La Jerezana’ will live together again as in ‘GH 12+1’



“Arraso wherever I pass” is the vital motto of the contestant of ‘Big Brother 12+1′, who a few months ago was in the news for her breakup with her editing partner, Hugo. They spent 12 years together, forming the longest couple to emerge in the format. In ‘GH Duo‘He participates with his best friend in the contest. Daniel Santos became known when he was only 19 years old in the same ‘reality’ show that Maria, where he managed to reach the final. In 2013 he changed his registration and participated in ‘Look who’s jumping!’ Three years later he returned to Guadalix de la Sierra: in ‘GH VIP 4‘.

That’s it for the roster of celebrities that make up ‘GH Duo‘. However, not all of them are full-fledged contestants. Within the casting there is an infiltrator whose mission is to dynamite coexistence following the instructions of the program. His identity will be revealed at the next gala. To paraphrase Sobera, “the party is not over, it has just begun.”