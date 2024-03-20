In the photos that appeared for Leone's sixth birthday, something strange can be seen: Chiara Ferragni and Fedez no longer show their children's faces. It seems that the legal battle for the separation has begun

Looking at the photos of the sixth birthday of Leone, the Ferragnez's eldest son, a small unusual detail for the couple immediately caught the eye. No, we are not referring to the fact that no other guests are seen. But to what for Chiara Ferragni and Fedez do not show their children's faces. Yet, until yesterday, the sweet faces of Leone and Vittoria were always in the exhibition. It could be a sign that the legal battle for the separation it has begun.

Chiara Ferragni and Fedez they celebrated Leone's six years, meeting together again after the rapper's stormy departure from the Milan penthouse where the family had recently moved.

Since the outbreak Ferragnez crisis, many things were said, trying to find the culprit of the separation or the reasons that led the couple to say goodbye momentarily. Or maybe it will be a separation forever?

There is a detail of Leone's birthday party that did not go unnoticed. Chiara Ferragni and Fedez found themselves in the same place for the good of their children and, in particular, of their firstborn who turns six. Among other things, in a few days it will also be the Victoria's birthday.

Looking at photos and videos that parents have posted on social media, you notice a small difference compared to the past. Before, children's faces were always on display. But since March 19th their backs have always been turned, the faces are never seen.

Chiara Ferragni and Fedez no longer show their children's faces due to the ongoing separation?

The choice to no longer see the children in the picture, except from behind, could be dictated by the fact that the Ferragnezs are taking legal action for the separation. The lawyer Antonio Scarneraan expert in divorce cases, gives an explanation to this curious fact.

“The Ferragnezs could be at the center of a legal battle, this would explain why they no longer show their children's faces. When two parents are separated or divorced they cannot publish photos of their children without the ex-spouse's permission“.