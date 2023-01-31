As we already mentioned, the DC Universe that comes from the hand of James Gunn will seek to centralize all film, television, animation and video game projects under the same creative vision. That means that everything will be linked in some way and the series will not be the exception.

James Gunn and Peter Safran declared that this first chapter of the DC Universe will be called “Gods and Monsters” and in addition to the movies there will be already confirmed series.

Viola Davis returns as Amanda Waller in “Waller” where he will join forces with the Peacemaker team. The executive production will be carried out by Jeremy Carver, the creator of Doom Patrol, which has just been canceled by HBO Max.

Creature Commandos will be an animated series that is already in production and that introduces us to the characters that were released in 1980. This story tells how Frankenstein teams up with a Werewolf, a Vampire and a Gorgon to fight the Nazis during World War II. In this series Weasel from The Suicide Squad and Rick Flag Sr.

Lanterns will tell us the story of two Green Lanterns: Hal Jordan and John Stewart who will have to investigate a mystery in the style of the True Detective series..

Paradise Lost will be the prequel to Wonder Woman and will take us to the island of Themyscira and will narrate the political intrigue behind a world ruled by women. The comic they are based on will be Phil Jimenez and George Lopez’s Paradise Island Lost.

Booster Gold is the other planned series and is based on a character who comes from the future thanks to the technology of his time and pretends to be a full-fledged superhero.

DC Universe and how it leans on comics

During the presentation of the new DC Universe, James Gunn put a lot of emphasis on the comics, because that’s where they’re getting the ideas from. They told us about important writers like Grant Morrison and others with certainly interesting stories.

The care that they are putting into the future of this new project is very noticeable. On the other hand, there remains the question of what will happen to other films that are yet to be released. It is clear that this will be another label that bears the nickname of Elseworlds.

There is a lot to know, but the bases of the new DCU are already exposed and hopefully they work.

