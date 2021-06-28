The numbers move, but not enough. The list of defaulters published by the Ministry of Finance reflects that some of the companies in the Region of Murcia that owe the most to the Tax Agency try to alleviate their debts, but they are so large that they do not allow them to leave the top positions of this’ ranking ‘.

This is the case of the real estate giant

Polaris world, which has been at the top of the list of Murcian companies that owe the most to the Treasury for years. This time they have paid more than 200,000 euros of their debt, which is 23,259,873 euros. In total, the pachequero real estate group has a global amount of about 24.6 million euros, with the sum of the liabilities of Polaris Desarrollo SL (1,363,236 euros).

Instead, the other two companies accompanying him on the podium,

New Condomina Developments Y

Southeast Piping and Mounting Systems they have not made any payments to try to alleviate their debt. Both owe 18,139,934 and 12,561,499, respectively, to the Tax Agency.

The 10 most delinquent companies in the Region of Murcia Polaris World.

23,259,873.44

Desarrollos Nueva Condomina SL.

18,139,934.61

Systems of Assembly and Pipes Sureste SL.

12,561,499.71

Solumfertil 2006 SA.

10,119,652.11

Real Murcia CF SAD.

10,015,007.05

Ingesmur 1996 SL.

8,931,022.51

Peinsa 97 SL.

8,006,324.58

Edonia Logistic SL.

4,894,719.99

Proambiente SL.

4,710,217.88

Holymanga SL.

4,360,082.26

In fourth position is

Solumfertil 2006, who owes 10,119,652 euros, and occupies this position instead of the

Real Murcia. The work at the head of the grana club has paid off and has reduced the debt with the Treasury by more than 700,000 euros; Despite this, the club currently chaired by Agustín Ramos still has a liability of 10,015,007 euros.

The disappearance of society

La Hita promotions, which owed more than 9.5 million, leaves in sixth place

Ingesmur, which has only paid 87,000 euros and still has a debt of more than 8.9 million. The company

Peinsa, one of the largest constructions in the Region of Murcia, does not register movements in its figures either and remains seventh, with more than 8 million liabilities.

The good news is the real estate

Murcia soils, which is in the liquidation process and which last year appeared in eighth place last year. Now, it has reduced its debt by more than 4.5 million euros and comes out of the ‘top ten’ of delinquent companies in the Region of Murcia, by remaining with ‘only’ 2,731,054 euros of debt.

Close this list

Edonia Logistic, with 4,894,719 euros,

Proambiente, the company that managed the Abanilla landfill and whose debt has increased by almost 750,000 euros this year, which leaves its liability with the Treasury at 4.7 million euros; Y

Holy manga, which increases its total amount by 54,000 euros, which now reaches 4,360,082 euros.