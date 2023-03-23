We are very close to the end of March and that means something very special for fans of Nintendoand it is that the film of Mario It opens in the month of April and with it has come the question of whether or not there will be collectibles from the tape. and at least in Mexico We can affirm that yes, or at least it is something that is shown in certain leaks.

Those who have entered to obtain the information and images are Film Glasses and Collectibles, who typically make promotions known to fans in the movie world. And it has been confirmed that cinemex there will be special glasses with the image of Marioas well as the sale of official toys Jakks Pacific licensed by Nintendo.

Here the images:

For its part, there has been no talk about whether there will be a deposit for popcorn in this chain of cinemas, but apparently its direct competitor, Cinépolisif you will have these containers decorated now with donkey kong. Added to this are the cinefan cards, which have the different characters from the film, including Peach and Luigi.

Remember that Super Mario Bros. The Movie the premiere April 5 in theaters.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: I am very anxious to buy everything related to the film, the bad thing is that they almost always start selling things before the opening day, so surely that day there will be nothing available.