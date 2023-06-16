In one more week it opens Items of pixar, the latest film from this studio that is committed to a universe in which air, earth, fire and water coexist, this with characters that should not interact with each other. And now that the premiere is near, it was obvious that there would be collectibles for those who attend the candy stores of the cinema.

In the case of Mexicowho will have some of them is cinemexoffering glasses of different characters, each with the price of $99 pesos, which can be accessible to users. Obviously, if the collector wants to have all of them, a minimum outlay of $500 pesos and that thus it can have complete the alignment.

It is worth mentioning that these types of objects are regularly placed a week before the official premiere of the films, so they could already be available. So it doesn’t hurt to take a look around cinemex nearest to see if they already have them.

Remember that Items comes to theaters June 22nd.

Via: cinemex

Editor’s note: I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s actually a box office failure, as you don’t hear many people rave about the film. But in the end, it will be a matter of going to the cinema and verifying for yourself.