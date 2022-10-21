There are 3 cities in USA that have earned the merit of being considered the most fearful in the country, due to their terrifying past.

The CNN chain revealed these cities, which in addition to having tourist attractions in relation to terror in full Halloweenthey have stories macabre They are not so secret anymore.

The three cities are: New Orleansin the state of Luisana, famous for being the scene of different horror entertainment projects; Salem, Massachusetts, for their stories of witches in the past and savannah, ga, remembered by different sightings of locals.

it is a way of intertwining ourselves even more with its stories and proclaiming our own belonging within it

“Getting acquainted with supernatural beings and becoming a transmitter of the supernatural lore of a place is a way to become even more entwined with its histories and proclaim our own belonging within it,” Lowell Brower, professor of the folklore show, told CNN. from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

New Orleans, Louisiana

This city, founded in 1718, is renowned for being home to self-proclaimed vampires and witchesin addition to the constant mentions of the inhabitants of which spirits inhabit the place, ‘Where the ghosts walk among the living in harmony‘, it is presumed there.

She is also remembered for her story hauntedas it has its own brand of voodoo, brought in in the 18th century by African slaves, and those who practiced this strange form of religion, had a higher value in society.

Said religion ‘New Orleans Voodoo’ in modern times has become an attempt to connect believers with their spirituality, as well as bring them closer to the practices of the Roman church.

It was the place where different horror projects in entertainment were developed, among them ‘America Horror History’, ‘Interview with the Vampire’ and ‘True Blood’.

Scary places to visit

According to voodoo tradition, the souls go to ‘Guinee’, the world of the dead. For some, that entrance would be between Canan and Basin streets (New Orleans) Photo: San Luis Cemetery. Photo: Brandon Ore – Google Maps

• In the theater Le Petit Theater Du Vieux Carre a woman named Caroline, who was performing there, is said to have fallen to her death wearing a wedding dress and occasionally appears again.

• In the cemetery of St Lois apparently some of the spirits did not settle, so some ghosts are even known and have been named according to their characteristics.

• The bar Old Absinthe House It’s been open for 200 years, and apparently it’s where the spirits like to ‘go for a drink’.

Salem, Massachusetts



In the city, founded in 1626, more than 200 people were accused of witchcraft and loyalty to the devil in the seventeenth century in Salem, most of these people were women. Those who accused with little evidence but with numerous testimonies from inhabitants of the area ended up hang 19 of them and imprisoning another 4 who died there.

Reference image. In the 17th century several women were sentenced to death accused of ‘witchcraft’.

The trials that ended in murders, Driven by religious paranoia and popular hysteria, they are now a stain of shame on American history and today the city of Salem honors the innocents murdered at that time and educates visitors with stories of what happened.

Scary places to visit

“In January 1692, the trial of several women accused of practicing witchcraft began in the town of Salem, Massachusetts,” explains National Geographic.

• The old judge’s house Jonathan Corvin it is a tourist attraction, because of its colonial structure, as well as because it was he who presided over the witch exams and unapologetically participated in the ‘witches’ trials.

• The book of witchcraft ‘The House of the Seven Gables’ was inspired by a real house in Salem, with that same name.

• In the Museum of salem witches and the Peabody Essex Museum more information on these topics can be obtained.

Savannah, Ga.

7. Savannah, Ga. Readers consider this city a safe destination that combines a pleasant atmosphere and beautiful nature.

The book “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil” evokes situations terror of the city founded in 1733; There, testimonies of inhabitants claim to have seen ghosts and other paranormal characters, as they mention every building over 100 years old has stories related to terror and the paranormal.

Scary places to visit

• Home Mercer-Williams it is now a museum where fans of the ‘Midnight’ movies know from death records on the premises.

• Different haunted hotels are available for ‘ghost hunting’ as they sell themselves, these are the Marshall House and the Hamilton-Turner Inn.

• Colonial Park Cemetery, It is offered as “one of the most haunted mansions in the city” for those who want to do horror tourism.

