Like every year, the Christmas Lottery Draw will bring together millions of people in front of the television or radio station who will be waiting to see if the tickets they have bought have been awarded or not. In everyone’s mind, getting the jewel in the crown, the ‘Gordo’, that is, the first prize that awards 400,000 euros to the tenth.
Many people try to elucidate or guess what the number that wins the Gordo may be. Some players choose figures that mean something to them (an anniversary or similar) or, for example, They look at the numbers that have already had the first prize in previous draws.
The history of the Christmas Lottery is extensive: Its beginning dates back to 1812so it would be necessary to review all the draws since the first one that was held at the beginning of the 19th century. This is how you can get, for example, the number that corresponds to the year that fell on the date of birth of any loved one or simply choose the number that fell on a different year.
State Lotteries and Betting has published a dossier in which all the numbers that have been awarded the Gordo appear from 1812 to the present. These numbers are the following:
- 1812:03604
- 1813:08553
- 1814:23892
- 1815:33466
- 1816:34503
- 1817:32026
- 1818:08705
- 1819: 15389
- 1820:02457
- 1821:08364
- 1822:09311
- 1823:01879
- 1824:02124
- 1825:09275
- 1826: 14544
- 1827:06835
- 1828:00523
- 1829:02127
- 1830:02652
- 1831:01490
- 1832:08318
- 1833:07589
- 1834:09703
- 1835:07175
- 1836:07102
- 1837:03616
- 1838:06094
- 1839:01833
- 1840:01660
- 1841:06585
- 1842:05228
- 1843:09975
- 1844:07312
- 1845: 13046
- 1846:04457
- 1847: 13656
- 1848:01474
- 1849: 12724
- 1850:12223
- 1851:12105
- 1852: 11528
- 1853: 16673
- 1854: 14938
- 1855:15406
- 1856: 13094
- 1857:02147
- 1858: 12085
- 1859: 18400
- 1860: 20563
- 1861:23033
- 1862:04036
- 1863:03224
- 1864: 18968
- 1865:01603
- 1866:00615
- 1867: 14985
- 1868:04385
- 1869: 18875
- 1870:09914
- 1871:09457
- 1872: 16374
- 1873: 10014
- 1874:09452
- 1875:07932
- 1876: 21690
- 1877: 12797
- 1878:06157
- 1879:25018
- 1880: 35999
- 1881: 17057
- 1882:06679
- 1883:38608
- 1884: 14292
- 1885:45488
- 1886:06695
- 1887:24566
- 1888:04211
- 1889: 45400
- 1890: 15020
- 1891:33558
- 1892: 40297
- 1893: 31892
- 1894:08653
- 1895:25444
- 1896:08669
- 1897: 13515
- 1898:52761
- 1899: 12515
- 1900:26285
- 1901:30565
- 1902:28038
- 1903:20297
- 1904:15162
- 1905:32865
- 1906:34746
- 1907:02048
- 1908:35819
- 1909:24056
- 1910:22101
- 1911:03884
- 1912: 10644
- 1913: 18073
- 1914:50047
- 1915:48685
- 1916: 19158
- 1917:02091
- 1918:05605
- 1919:53452
- 1920:09053
- 1921:28876
- 1922: 46460
- 1923: 18398
- 1924: 15770
- 1925: 11519
- 1926: 17229
- 1927: 10123
- 1928:06692
- 1929:53453
- 1930: 24630
- 1931: 24717
- 1932: 29757
- 1933:07139
- 1934:02686
- 1935: 25888
- 1936:05287
- 1937:01165
- 1938: 36758 or 22655 (there were two draws, on the Republican side and the Franco side)
- 1939: 13093
- 1940: 43944
- 1941:58856
- 1942:09029
- 1943: 34545
- 1944: 33037
- [1945:42587
- 1946: 45590
- 1947: 35920
- 1948: 26664
- 1949: 55666
- 1950: 45749
- 1951:02704
- 1952: 25766
- 1953:03270
- 1954: 53584
- 1955: 50580
- 1956: 15640
- 1957: 53414
- 1958: 33704
- 1959: 36600
- 1960:02365
- 1961: 24964
- 1962:00675
- 1963: 19936
- 1964: 20426
- 1965: 49873
- 1966: 48677
- 1967: 43758
- 1968: 57150
- 1969: 59536
- 1970: 19381
- 1971: 23238
- 1972: 42435
- 1973: 34739
- 1974: 12176
- 1975: 47107
- 1976: 49764
- 1977: 34571
- 1978: 15640
- 1979: 40286
- 1980: 60076
- 1981: 23786
- 1982: 21515
- 1983: 53288
- 1984: 50076
- 1985: 63369
- 1986:03772
- 1987: 20064
- 1988: 21583
- 1989: 61714
- 1990: 32522
- 1991: 47996
- 1992: 31466
- 1993: 47884
- 1994: 49595
- 1995: 45495
- 1996: 56169
- 1997: 43728
- 1998: 21856
- 1999: 65379
- 2000: 49740
- 2001: 18795
- 2002:08103
- 2003: 42473
- 2004: 54600
- 2005: 20085
- 2006: 20297
- 2007: 06381
- 2008: 32365
- 2009: 78294
- 2010: 79250
- 2011: 58268
- 2012: 76058
- 2013: 62246
- 2014: 13437
- 2015: 79140
- 2016: 66513
- 2017: 71198
- 2018:03347
- 2019: 26590
- 2020: 72897
- 2021: 86148
- 2022:05490
- 2023: 88008
