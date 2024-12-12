Like every year, the Christmas Lottery Draw will bring together millions of people in front of the television or radio station who will be waiting to see if the tickets they have bought have been awarded or not. In everyone’s mind, getting the jewel in the crown, the ‘Gordo’, that is, the first prize that awards 400,000 euros to the tenth.

Many people try to elucidate or guess what the number that wins the Gordo may be. Some players choose figures that mean something to them (an anniversary or similar) or, for example, They look at the numbers that have already had the first prize in previous draws.

The history of the Christmas Lottery is extensive: Its beginning dates back to 1812so it would be necessary to review all the draws since the first one that was held at the beginning of the 19th century. This is how you can get, for example, the number that corresponds to the year that fell on the date of birth of any loved one or simply choose the number that fell on a different year.

State Lotteries and Betting has published a dossier in which all the numbers that have been awarded the Gordo appear from 1812 to the present. These numbers are the following:

1812:03604

1813:08553

1814:23892

1815:33466

1816:34503

1817:32026

1818:08705

1819: 15389

1820:02457

1821:08364

1822:09311

1823:01879

1824:02124

1825:09275

1826: 14544

1827:06835

1828:00523

1829:02127

1830:02652

1831:01490

1832:08318

1833:07589

1834:09703

1835:07175

1836:07102

1837:03616

1838:06094

1839:01833

1840:01660

1841:06585

1842:05228

1843:09975

1844:07312

1845: 13046

1846:04457

1847: 13656

1848:01474

1849: 12724

1850:12223

1851:12105

1852: 11528

1853: 16673

1854: 14938

1855:15406

1856: 13094

1857:02147

1858: 12085

1859: 18400

1860: 20563

1861:23033

1862:04036

1863:03224

1864: 18968

1865:01603

1866:00615

1867: 14985

1868:04385

1869: 18875

1870:09914

1871:09457

1872: 16374

1873: 10014

1874:09452

1875:07932

1876: 21690

1877: 12797

1878:06157

1879:25018

1880: 35999

1881: 17057

1882:06679

1883:38608

1884: 14292

1885:45488

1886:06695

1887:24566

1888:04211

1889: 45400

1890: 15020

1891:33558

1892: 40297

1893: 31892

1894:08653

1895:25444

1896:08669

1897: 13515

1898:52761

1899: 12515

1900:26285

1901:30565

1902:28038

1903:20297

1904:15162

1905:32865

1906:34746

1907:02048

1908:35819

1909:24056

1910:22101

1911:03884

1912: 10644

1913: 18073

1914:50047

1915:48685

1916: 19158

1917:02091

1918:05605

1919:53452

1920:09053

1921:28876

1922: 46460

1923: 18398

1924: 15770

1925: 11519

1926: 17229

1927: 10123

1928:06692

1929:53453

1930: 24630

1931: 24717

1932: 29757

1933:07139

1934:02686

1935: 25888

1936:05287

1937:01165

1938: 36758 or 22655 (there were two draws, on the Republican side and the Franco side)

1939: 13093

1940: 43944

1941:58856

1942:09029

1943: 34545

1944: 33037

1945:42587

1946: 45590

1947: 35920

1948: 26664

1949: 55666

1950: 45749

1951:02704

1952: 25766

1953:03270

1954: 53584

1955: 50580

1956: 15640

1957: 53414

1958: 33704

1959: 36600

1960:02365

1961: 24964

1962:00675

1963: 19936

1964: 20426

1965: 49873

1966: 48677

1967: 43758

1968: 57150

1969: 59536

1970: 19381

1971: 23238

1972: 42435

1973: 34739

1974: 12176

1975: 47107

1976: 49764

1977: 34571

1978: 15640

1979: 40286

1980: 60076

1981: 23786

1982: 21515

1983: 53288

1984: 50076

1985: 63369

1986:03772

1987: 20064

1988: 21583

1989: 61714

1990: 32522

1991: 47996

1992: 31466

1993: 47884

1994: 49595

1995: 45495

1996: 56169

1997: 43728

1998: 21856

1999: 65379

2000: 49740

2001: 18795

2002:08103

2003: 42473

2004: 54600

2005: 20085

2006: 20297

2007: 06381

2008: 32365

2009: 78294

2010: 79250

2011: 58268

2012: 76058

2013: 62246

2014: 13437

2015: 79140

2016: 66513

2017: 71198

2018:03347

2019: 26590

2020: 72897

2021: 86148

2022:05490

2023: 88008