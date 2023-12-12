Princess Leonor's swearing-in of the Constitution, on October 31, became a historic event that thousands of Spaniards followed. It was televised, photographed and captured by a multitude of cameras, but unpublished images were also produced that remained in the family. One of those images is the one that the Royal Family has decided to share as a Christmas greeting for 2023, which they released this Tuesday. The photograph, taken in the gallery of the Royal Palace – where the lunch with the powers of the State and the imposition of the Collar of the Order of Charles III took place after the Congress ceremony – shows the princess accompanied by her sister, the Infanta Sofía, and her parents, King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia. That special day also coincided with the 18th birthday of the heir to the throne. “Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2024,” says the text – also in English – printed on the Christmas card. “We wish this with all our affection,” it has been added by hand, along with the signatures of the four members of the Spanish Royal Family.

Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía, who has returned from the boarding school in Wales where she studies and is already in Madrid to spend the Christmas holidays, were the only protagonists in the annual Christmas picture of the Royal House in 2022. In the photograph chosen last year, both posed smiling in front of a background of leaves in ocher tones, and Infanta Sofía appeared hugging her older sister in a new example of the unconditional support that she has also expressed for her in other public appearances. This year, however, they have returned to the full family pose, with their parents.

Even so, last year was not the first time that the Kings gave all the attention to their two daughters in the christmas that the Palacio de la Zarzuela broadcasts on Christmas Eve. In fact, since Sofía was born in 2007, it is quite common for both of them to star in the picture. In 2020, the sisters appeared in a portrait taken in their maternal family's town, Somao, in Asturias. A community that they also chose for the 2018 congratulations, the year in which the whole family appeared posing in the lakes of Covadonga.

The Christmas greeting message from the Royal Family. House of His Majesty the King

Since the proclamation of King Felipe in 2014, Zarzuela has made two congratulations public every year. So the emeritus Kings, Juan Carlos and Sofía, have also spread their message this Tuesday christmas Christmas and the best wishes for the year 2024. In their case, they have chosen the print of a painting from the Prado Museum that represents the birth of the baby Jesus. It's about the work Adoration of the shepherds, by the baroque painter Bartolomé Esteban Murillo, and they have accompanied this image with a brief text in which they congratulate Christmas and the New Year along with their signatures. It is common for emeritus to congratulate Christmas through a Christmas-themed painting. They did it from 2014 to 2017, but in 2018 a photo of the two taken on the 80th birthday of the King's mother was chosen, and in 2019, one of the couple taken in Sanxenxo (A Coruña) in the summer. Then they again opted for works from the royal collections.

Don Juan Carlos and Doña Sofía have chosen a painting by Murillo for their joint Christmas greeting. House of His Majesty the King

Don Juan Carlos has lived in Abu Dhabi since August 2020. And since then he has made several visits to Spain, especially to the town of Sanxexo. Justo traveled to Madrid last October to attend the dinner at El Pardo for the birthday of the Princess of Asturias, but no images of that family gathering emerged.

These images are available at the website of the Royal House. Congratulations are also sent from Zarzuela to people, groups or entities that have had contact with the Royal Family during the year.