Nobody said that communism has to be synonymous with poverty. On the contrary, the ideal of the People's Republic of China has always been to achieve a high degree of well-being for its entire population. But in the 1980s, when the country abandoned radical Maoism to open a more pragmatic path called 'socialism with Chinese characteristics', Deng Xiaoping already warned that a few would have to get rich first. The gap between the poor and the rich would have to widen at first and then close later. And so it is happening.

3,112

people in the world They amass a fortune of more than a billion dollars. More than half live in China and the United States.

An economic elite clearly connected to the Chinese political sphere has become rich in the heat of economic growth and the expansion of the middle class in the second world power. And it is very large: 895 citizens of the Asian giant amass a fortune of more than one billion dollars, according to the annual report of the Hurun Institute. It is a number that represents a giant leap if one takes into account that until 2000 no one surpassed that bar, and it already represents 30% more than the one in the United States -691-. Together, the two superpowers account for more than half of all the billionaires in the world, which now number 3,112.

The latest data confirm that the Asian giant is widening the gap with the American superpower in this variable, although the wealthiest on the other side of the Pacific Ocean continue to amass much larger fortunes. No Chinese comes close to the $251 billion that Forbes attributes to businessman Elon Musk. In fact, who leads the list in the East with just over 60,000 million, Zhong Shanshan, would only appear in fifteenth place in the American ranking.

Everything despite the crisis



Furthermore, billionaires are not having the best time in China. Their number has fallen in the last two years as a result of the crisis caused by Covid. This year there are 51 fewer than in 2022, and 290 less than two years ago, when it reached its peak. The biggest blow has been suffered by the brick champions due to the crisis that the real estate sector is experiencing. One of the most affected has been Wanda's boss, Wang Jianlin, who has lost no less than 7.3 billion in the last year.

For his part, Xu Jiayin, founder of the company that has had the biggest setback in Chinese construction, Evergrande, became the richest person in the country and now barely makes the list, “thanks to the dividends received in past years”. Curiously, among those who have seen their fortunes decline the most are also four businessmen in the photovoltaic sector, which is in good health thanks to the boost that the energy transition is receiving around the world.

Women are scarce



But there are 115 new faces, and Hurun analysts predict that in the coming years a list that well reflects the greater economic diversity of China will continue to grow. Because, while in the United States seven of the ten richest men have made their fortune thanks to technology companies, in China that number remains at four. And on the list there is room for those who work in the food sector, the automotive sector, household appliances or key elements for the energy transition such as batteries. Of course, one of the most striking data is that there is no woman in the 'top 10' of any superpower.

In the case of the Chinese list, 25.4% of the names are women, but their fortune is much lower than theirs and you have to go down to 46th place to find the first one. She is the 94-year-old Hong Kong woman Kwong Siu-hing, who manages assets worth $9.92 billion, the result of her work at the head of the real estate company Sun Hung Kai Properties.

The profile of the richest Chinese Residents in Beijing, over 40 years old and an industrial business

The X-ray of the average Chinese tycoon results in a man over 50 years old who resides in Beijing, has close contact with the Communist Party, and leads a company in the industrial or manufacturing sector. However, as is the case in the United States, those responsible for large technology companies are the ones who occupy the top positions in the ranking and lift Shenzhen, the country's main innovation center, to second place in the cities with the most billionaires.

The Hurun list is made up of 1,241 Chinese with a total fortune of 3.2 billion dollars, 40% more than just five years ago. But money is not enough to solve all problems: Wang Zhenhua is in prison and Xu Jiayin is under investigation.

These are some of the most interesting profiles from the 'top 10' of the Hurun and Forbes lists.

Data in billions of dollars Zhong Shanshan Nongfu Spring (Agri-Food) Elon Musk Tesla / Space X (Technology) Zhang Yiming Bytedance (Technology) Jeff Bezos amazon (Trade) Colin Huang Pinduodou (Technology) Larry Ellison Oracle (Technology) Ma Huanteng Tencent (Technology) Warren Buffett Berkshire Hathaway (Investments) William Ding Netease (Technology) Larry Page Google (Technology) Robin Zeng CATL (Batteries) Bill Gates Microsoft (Technology) Jack Ma Alibaba (E-commerce) Sergey Brin Google (Technology) He Xiangjian & family Midea (Home appliances) Mark Zuckerberg Goal (Technology) Wang Chuanfu BYD (Automotive) Steve Ballmer Microsoft (Technology) Eric Li Shufu Geely (Automotive) Michael Bloomberg Bloomberg LP (Finance)

The king of bottled water

In China, tap water is not safe to drink. And Zhong Shanshan has made surprising profit out of that lack. Because the fortune of the man who has been the wealthiest in China for three consecutive years comes from bottling drinking water. Specifically, the one sold under the Nongfu Spring label, a company listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange. His success is even more shocking considering that Zhong dropped out of primary school during the Cultural Revolution, resumed his training years later to become a journalist, and ended up seeing better job opportunities first as a representative of a beverage company. later as an entrepreneur. He now also controls a biotechnology company, Wantai, which profited from Covid by producing antigen tests. About to enter his seventies, he has already left his hand in hand: it will be his son, Zhong Shuzi, who will manage the company and the 63.4 billion dollars that he amasses.

The father of TikTok

If in the United States there is a myth of the businessman who founds his future unicorn in the garage, the Chinese have the honor of doing so in a shabby apartment. Especially those who are dedicated to technology. A good example is Jack Ma, who in 1999 changed the world with the e-commerce giant Alibaba. This century, it is possibly Zhang Yiming who will have the most influence with a company born in this way, because in 2012 he founded Bytedance in his apartment and from there TikTok emerged. Zhang no longer controls the company because he has been involved in certain controversies related to the Chinese government and had to let go of the helm, but the money is still safe. However, with his social network in the target of many governments, he better cash in as soon as possible, because fortunes made quickly tend to disappear in the same way, and Zhang is still only 40 years old.

Hot on Alibaba's heels

Several Chinese e-commerce companies have set out to conquer the world by overshadowing Alibaba, and Pinduoduo is one of the most successful. It has more than 750 million users in China and the 'social commerce' platform has earned its founder, Colin Huang, more than $51 billion. It is the fortune that has grown the most in the last year, and it may only be the beginning, because this entrepreneur trained in China and the United States has taken the leap with Temu, which is already among the most downloaded applications of the American superpower, to compete worldwide with Aliexpress and Shein. “I learned how to run a business and accepted the status of rich before I became rich,” Huang, another of the few forty-somethings on the list of the wealthiest, once said.

The battery tycoon

The energy transition has become big business for many Chinese companies that manufacture the key elements to complete it, from photovoltaic panels to wind turbines. Robin Zeng has made his fortune in batteries, a sector in which China has no equal. Zeng is one of the best-educated billionaires, with a doctorate in Physics from the Asian giant's Academy of Sciences, and, although he is technically a citizen of Hong Kong, he lives in Fujian province. His company has just closed a major collaboration agreement with Ford to open a factory in Michigan, where it will employ about 2,500 people. Zeng thus demonstrates that the tables have turned: it is now Chinese companies that invest abroad and bring their technological advances there.

In the footsteps of Elon Musk

If the United States has Elon Musk, China has given birth to Wang Chuanfu. He is one of those fascinating entrepreneurial figures who have triumphed against all odds. He was born in one of the most impoverished areas of the country and was orphaned at a young age. So it was his two older brothers who raised him. And judging by the result, they did better than many parents, because Wang managed to go to university and develop novel technologies for manufacturing batteries. Precisely, that is the element that has turned his company, BYD, into the main electric vehicle brand in the world, with a market share of 21% that puts it above even Tesla. Now we will have to see if his magnificent results in the export of vehicles do not provoke too many suspicions that end up closing the doors of Europe and the United States.