The new contribution system for the self-employed enters into force in 2023. But this is not the only thing that changes for next year, since the protection scheme for cessation of activity for self-employed workers will also be reformed. An improvement that adds new situations to be able to request the ‘unemployment’ for the self-employed and modifications that affect all beneficiaries.

The new beneficiaries



As of January, the self-employed will also be able to request the provision for temporary cessation of activity when the cessation is partial, that is, they will be able to collect unemployment at the same time that they continue with their self-employment. This is one of the

Main changes which are included in the new Royal Decree. These are the two new situations that are included to be a beneficiary of the benefit:

– If all the people in a situation of registration with an obligation to contribute to the company see their working hours reduced by 60% or at least 60% of the number of workers, their employment contract is temporarily suspended, as long as in the two quarters prior to the application, the level of income has decreased by 75% compared to previous years and the net monthly income of the self-employed worker during those quarters, for all the economic, business or professional activities that he develops, do not reach the amount of the minimum interprofessional salary or the base for which you were contributing, if this was lower

– In the case of self-employed workers who do not have salaried workers, the maintenance of payable debts with creditors whose amount exceeds 150% of ordinary income or sales during the two fiscal quarters prior to the application, and that these income or sales represent in turn a reduction of 75% compared to previously recorded. The debts you have for breach of obligations with Social Security or with the Tax Administration will not be computed.

How much do new beneficiaries earn?



The rest of the beneficiaries who already had this benefit receive an amount that is determined by applying 70% to the regulatory base. In the case of partial temporary suspension due to force majeure, the amount will be 50%. The managing body will be responsible for 50% of the corresponding quota during the receipt of the financial benefit, the other 50% being the responsibility of the worker.

In these cases, the right to receive the corresponding economic benefit will be born on the first day of the month following the communication to the labor authority of the business decision to reduce the working day of all company workers by 60%, or to the suspension temporary employment contracts of 60% of the company’s workforce.

Regarding the general requirements to request the benefit, it will not be necessary to sign the activity commitment. Nor will it be when the cessation of activity is temporary due to force majeure.

The closure of the establishment is no longer required



In order to access unemployment, the self-employed who ceased their activity on their own account for economic, technical, productive or organizational reasons that made it impossible to continue their economic or professional activity had to close the establishment or transfer it to third parties.

Now, in all these cases, including the new cases, that give the right to the benefit, it will not be necessary to close the establishment open to the public or to transfer it to third parties.

When is the benefit and a salary compatible?



In this reform of the benefit system for the self-employed, a new assumption is included to make the benefit for cessation of activity and a salary in a job for someone else compatible.

When the self-employed worker is in a situation of multiple activity, the cessation benefit will be compatible with the perception of the remuneration for the work for others that was being carried out, as long as the average salary of the last four months immediately prior to the birth of the right and the benefit for cessation of activity, results in an average monthly amount lower than the amount of the minimum interprofessional salary.