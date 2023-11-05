‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’It is one of the most loved and tuned programs on Peruvian television. However, criticism rained down on him because they indicated that in this fourth season there would be no playoffs. Given this, the production of the reality show decided to give the actors a new opportunity. eliminated to return to the program, but their return will not be easy, since they will have to compete in the ‘Culinary battles’ with other new participants who will come to stay. In this note, find out who the six challengers who will be entering the competition for the first time.

Who are the challengers of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ fourth season?

Through the social networks of the program ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, the six challengers who will enter ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ for the first time and will face those eliminated in the ‘Culinary battles’ for a place in the competition.

Let us remember that the former participants who will return to the reality show are Ximena Hoyos, Flor Polo, Saskia Bernaola, Renato Rossini Jr., Renato Rossini and ‘Checho’ Ibarra. However, these are the new entrants:

Julian Zucchi

German Loero

Alicia Mercado

Nancy Cavagnari

Claudia Berninzon

Carolina Braedt.

The fourth season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ will have a new stage called ‘Culinary Battles’ in which 6 challengers will face those who were eliminated in search of an opportunity. Photo: Latina

When does the ‘Culinary Battles’ start in ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’?

The ‘Culinary Battles’ in ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ begins this Monday, November 6, at 7:45 pm The television audience will be able to enjoy the program and learn what the chefs are capable of doing. challengers and eliminated to stay in this fourth season.



