A typical pregnancy lasts 40 weeks; However, this number is only a rough estimate because most babies are born in a seemingly unpredictable period: a normal pregnancy lasts between 38 and 42 weeks. And 10 percent of all births are premature, meaning they occur before 37 weeks of gestation, putting babies at risk for a host of complications.

Now, a team from the University of California, San Francisco (USA) has discovered, in mice, a molecular timer which plays a role in controlling the timing of delivery. Surprisingly, the timer is activated in the first days of pregnancy and works inside the uterus.

If the same set of molecules is found to be important in human pregnancies, it could lead to new tests to identify women at risk of preterm birth, as well as interventions to delay it.

«Premature birth is a big problem around the world and for a long time no one has really understood it. “We hope that our work can begin to shed light on the underlying mechanism,” says Adrian Erlebacher, lead author of the new paper, which appears in ‘cell‘.









The new findings raise the possibility that preterm birth is caused by things that happen much earlier in pregnancy than we expected.

During pregnancy, the body undergoes significant biological changes, regulated by the activity of multiple genes. Erlebacher’s lab investigated the KDM6B protein, which removes methyl groups from histones, facilitating gene expression. KDM6B was suspected of helping to activate genes related to the onset of labor.

However, by blocking KDM6B in mice, pregnancies were prolonged and births were delayed. Although they initially believed that KDM6B acted on epithelial cells in the uterus at the end of pregnancy, they discovered that its effect was related to uterine fibroblasts, structural cells not previously linked to childbirth. Furthermore, this regulation occurred in the first days of pregnancy. This surprising finding redefines the role of fibroblasts in the initiation of labor.

A molecular timer?

Experiments with mice showed that, after conception, uterine fibroblasts accumulate methyl groups on histones near certain genes, keeping them inactive to sustain pregnancy. During gestation, methylation levels gradually decrease until they reach a point where genes related to childbirth are activated, acting as a natural timer.

However, by blocking the KDM6B genetoo many methyl groups accumulated early in pregnancy, raising the “set point.” This prevented key genes from activating in time, delaying birth. This process highlights how progressive erosion of methylation regulates the timing of birth.

Although the new study did not directly investigate premature births, the newly discovered molecular timer could help control the length of pregnancy in humans.

“The big question from now on is whether these same processes are relevant in human beings,” says Erlebacher. Yes they are,we can use them to predict or control the duration of pregnancy?

His team hypothesizes that if the newly studied molecular signals are altered in humans, they could be linked to the risk of preterm birth.

He adds that most research on preterm birth has focused on the moment immediately before delivery. The new results suggest that the much earlier stages of pregnancy are critical and could lead to new research efforts.