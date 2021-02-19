The three municipalities have practically a month of continuous decline in incidence, but still exceed the minimum reached after the second wave LV ANTONIO GIL BALLESTA Murcia Friday, 19 February 2021, 03:15



Murcia, Cartagena and Lorca are about to complete a month of continuous decline in the incidence of the coronavirus. Since the weekend of January 23, when the rate reached the peak of the entire pandemic, the three municipalities have reduced it by more than 80%. The drastic measures have worked and they are now in a medium risk scenario