The Income Tax Declaration campaign is near and, therefore, doubts are beginning to arise about what should be taken into account when making the declaration. The Tax Agency will begin to manage the procedures as of April 6, 2022, from that moment taxpayers will be able to request the draft of their return online. Before knowing if this year they will be paid or refunded in last year’s financial year, an estimate can be made with the Income Simulator.

It is becoming more and more common to carry out some operations online or from the applications available on your mobile. The famous Bizum application offers great comfort to its users when they go out to dinner with friends or have to buy a gift between several people. This tool is a very useful method to settle your accounts, since you can pay the exact amount of money at the moment, even if you don’t have a coin with you.

Now that the time to make the Income Statement is approaching, many are wondering if the movements you make every week for Bizum should be declared to the Tax Agency. It is a very simple system, since you only need to have an application on your mobile and select the Bizum option, the contact to whom you want to send the amount of money. Once this step is done, the money will arrive immediately to your recipient as if it were sending a message.

Cases in which Bizum movements must be declared



A bizum is an immediate bank transfer, therefore, the bank has the information of all these movements as if it were a normal transfer. The entity is aware of this, it is not considered black money for the Tax Agency.

Only if you have a business and use Bizum as a payment method, will it be necessary to declare it as a sale or service. For the rest of the users who use this application to settle their pending accounts with their family or friends, it will not be necessary to declare any of the payments and collections that you have made, since it will be the bank itself that will be in charge of notifying them.