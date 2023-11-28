Tuesday, November 28, 2023, 9:52 p.m.



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Permanent disability pensions are a benefit that Social Security grants to those workers who, after undergoing medical treatment and being discharged, present a series of physical limitations that do not allow them to return to their job. That is why these amounts try to offset the loss of salary after suffering an illness or accident.

In addition, there are different levels depending on the degree of disability suffered by the recipient of this benefit: partial for the usual profession, total for the usual profession, absolute for all work and major disability. Depending on this percentage, general and contribution requirements are required and if the disability results from an accident, whether work-related or not, or from an occupational disease, no prior contributions are required.

The National Social Security Institute, through the corresponding bodies and in all phases of the procedure, is responsible for evaluating, qualifying and reviewing the disability and recognizing the right to contributory economic benefits for permanent disability, in its different degrees. , as well as determining the contingencies causing it. However, there are certain cases in which Social Security can suspend and extinguish this pension.

Cases in which the disability pension can be suspended



1- When the beneficiary has acted fraudulently to obtain or retain the right to benefits.

2- When the permanent disability is due or has aggravated as a result of reckless imprudence of the beneficiary.

3- When the permanent disability is due to or has worsened as a result of having rejected or abandoned, without reasonable cause, the health treatment prescribed during the situation of temporary disability.

4- When the beneficiary, without reasonable cause, rejects or abandons the appropriate treatments or readjustment and rehabilitation processes.

Cases in which the disability pension can be terminated



1- By revision with a healing result.

2- Due to the death of the beneficiary.

3- By recognition of the right to a retirement pension, when this pension is chosen.

4- By ex officio review issued by the Managing Entity in any of the cases in which such action is legally permitted and the loss of the right to the pension results from it.