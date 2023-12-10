Sunday, December 10, 2023, 1:13 p.m.



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Since last June 29, and as established in the new General Telecommunications Law, commercial calls are prohibited in Spain. With this measure, which could lead to a penalty for those companies that skip it, it seemed that an end had already been put to these commercial actions that caused discomfort among customers due to calls at untimely hours and the insistence to get them the interlocutors accept that succulent offer they propose.

However, despite the widespread belief that this rule was going to completely eradicate spam, the truth is that there are a series of cases in which these companies are allowed to continue carrying out these actions, something that many people will have been aware of. realized.

To begin with, as established in article 66.1 of the Telecommunications Law, this rule “reinforces the guarantee of users in relation to their right not to receive unsolicited commercial calls”, so if the client has expressed their consent, it is possible that Don’t be free from phone spam. It is also important to note that this change only applies to calls made by people and not those made with automatic dialing systems without human intervention.

In which cases you can continue receiving commercial calls



The Spanish Data Protection Agency specifies a series of cases in which telephone companies will be able to continue calling you:

1. If you have previously given your consent.

2. If you have had a previous relationship with the company having acquired its products or services and, in addition, those it wants to offer you must be similar to those you have previously contracted. This possibility only refers to calls from the company with which you have had a relationship, not to other entities that belong to the same business group.

3. Commercial calls can only be made to randomly generated numbers with the customer’s prior consent. They cannot be carried out based on the legitimate interest of the company.

4. If your number appears in a subscriber directory and you have given your express consent.

5. If you have previously registered for an advertising exclusion system, such as the ‘Robinson List’, you will only be able to receive calls from companies to which you have given explicit consent. If you have given your consent and do not want them to continue calling you, you can revoke it.

6. If you are a contact person at the entity you work for, you will be able to receive commercial calls only to interact with the company and not with you personally.

7. If you are a businessman or liberal professional, you will only be able to make calls referring to products related to your business or professional activity.

8. At the beginning of each call they must inform you of the identity of the company or person, indicate the purpose and the possibility of revoking consent or exercising the right to object.