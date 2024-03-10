Home page World

From: Julia Hanigk

The Oscars are considered the highest honor in the film industry. Who will go home with the coveted golden statue on March 11, 2024?

1/10 Emma Stone is nominated for best actress for her role in “Poor Things.” She already won the trophy in 2017 for the film “La La Land”. © Billy Bennight/ZUMA Wire/IMAGO

2/10 She's already won a Golden Globe, will the Oscar now follow? Lily Gladstone hopes to win an Oscar for best actress in “Killers of the Flower Moon.” She starred in the film alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. © CraSH/ZUMA Wire/IMAGO

3/10 Sandra Hülser is an exceptional talent in German film. Two great films featuring her will be released in cinemas in 2023. She could now win an Oscar for “Anatomy of a Case”. © Ivanka Voisin/Starface/IMAGO

4/10 Annette Bening has been nominated for the Oscar several times – but she has never won it. Did she have better luck with her starring role in “Nyad”? © Jim Ruymen/UPI Photo/IMAGO

5/10 Carey Mulligan is also on the Oscars red carpet for the third time. The actress is known from award-winning films such as “The Great Gatsby”. Will the dream of an Oscar for the role in “Maestro” come true? © Fati Sadou/abacapress.com/IMAGO

6/10 Bradley Cooper is considered a Hollywood darling. Does the Oscar jury also see it that way? He is in the running for best actor for “Maestro”. Although he has already received many awards, he has not yet won an Oscar. © C. Flanigan/IMAGO

7/10 At first glance, not everyone may know Paul Giamatti, but he has been in the business for a long time. The actor was seen, for example, in “My Best Friend's Wedding”, “The Hangover” and “Saving Private Ryan”. He's now up for an Oscar for “The Holdovers.” © Steve Vas/Future Image/IMAGO

8/10 Nobody has been able to ignore this Irishman lately: Cillian Murphy is considered one of the secret favorites for the Oscar for best male actor with “Oppenheimer”. © Billy Bennight/ZUMA Wire/IMAGO

9/10 Who knows Colman Domingo from the film “Lincoln” or the series “Euphoria”? After that, the actor's career really took off with the films “The Color Purple” and “Rustin”. Now he can even hope for an Oscar for “Rustin”. © Fati Sadou/abacapress.com/IMAGO

10/10 “James Bond”, “Batman” or “The Hunger Games”: Jeffrey Wright is a well-known face. He could get an Oscar in 2024 for his film “Rustin”. © Fati Sadou/abacapress.com/IMAGO

Los Angeles – Its material value is estimated at just 500 US dollars (around 458.90 euros). Its value as a payout? Priceless. Filmmakers from all areas of the industry hope to make film history with one of the coveted golden men.

On the one hand, the main focus is on the overall categories: Which film will be honored as the best of the year? On the other hand, the actors are also in the spotlight for their individual achievements. In addition to well-known faces like Emma Stone in the film “Poor Things” or Cillian Murphy in “Oppenheimer”, Germany is particularly looking forward to the nomination of Sandra Hülser. The German is hoping to win best actress in “Anatomy of a Case.”

In addition to the people present in the media, all other areas of the film industry are also recognized. Oscars are also awarded for best song, best film music, costume design, sound, editing, production design, cinematography, make-up/hairstyles, screenplay, visual effects and direction. (jh)