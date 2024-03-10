The Oscars are considered the highest honor in the film industry. Who will go home with the coveted golden statue on March 11, 2024?
Los Angeles – Its material value is estimated at just 500 US dollars (around 458.90 euros). Its value as a payout? Priceless. Filmmakers from all areas of the industry hope to make film history with one of the coveted golden men.
On the one hand, the main focus is on the overall categories: Which film will be honored as the best of the year? On the other hand, the actors are also in the spotlight for their individual achievements. In addition to well-known faces like Emma Stone in the film “Poor Things” or Cillian Murphy in “Oppenheimer”, Germany is particularly looking forward to the nomination of Sandra Hülser. The German is hoping to win best actress in “Anatomy of a Case.”
In addition to the people present in the media, all other areas of the film industry are also recognized. Oscars are also awarded for best song, best film music, costume design, sound, editing, production design, cinematography, make-up/hairstyles, screenplay, visual effects and direction. (jh)
