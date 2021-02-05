Former Minister Salvador Illa and Carles Puigdemont, of symbolic number one, lead the lists of the PSC and Junts in elections attended by some formations as a result of the split of the sovereignist bloc. Elections in which all parties, except Junts, have renewed their candidates.

Ciutadans (C’s)

List head: Carlos Carrizosa

No. 2: Ana Maria Grau

Results in 2017 135 seats 36 seats

Ciutadans was the political force that won the elections in 2017 and with its 36 deputies it has been the party with the largest representation in the Parliament. Now, all the polls – the last one of the CEO, the Catalan CIS, grants him between 12 and 13 deputies – point to a severe drop in the formation that he will try to counteract with a campaign in which Inés Arrimadas, leader of the party, will be very present . Carrizosa wants to capture the constitutional vote, arguing that voting for PSC may mean a hidden alliance with ERC.

Junts per Catalunya (JuntsxCat)

List head: Carles puigdemont.

No. 2: Laura Borràs

Results in 2017 135 seats 34 seats In 2017 JXC was presented

From Brussels, the escaped Carles Puigdemont decided, at the last moment, to head the list of Junts to, according to his argument, “contribute” to Laura Borràs —the number two– can be president of the Generalitat. Borràs, head of the ranks of the Junts parliamentary group in Congress, was elected by an overwhelming majority in the primary process of the formation and the inclusion of Puigdemont as the head of the list is due to the powerful hook she has in the electorate. The independence postulates of Junts are the most radical of the sovereignist formations inherited from the old nationalist coalition of CiU. In the current Parliament, Junts has 34 deputies and the latest survey by the CEO gives it a range of between 32 and 34 deputies.

Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC)

List head: Pere Aragonès.

No. 2: Laura Vilagrà

Results in 2017 135 seats 32 seats

Pere Aragonès, current acting president after the disqualification of Quim Torra when he was convicted of disobedience, heads the ERC list for the first time, a place that has been reached, in part, by his mentor, Oriol Junqueras, in prison for the sentence of the procès. Aragonès is a pragmatic republican who does not renounce independence which, he understands, can only be achieved by adding and in no case are they unilateral ruptures. At the forefront of areas with significant wear and tear in the pandemic, such as health and work, ERC appeared as the winner in polls until the emergence of former minister Salvador Illa. In the current Parliament it has 32 seats and in the last survey of the CEO it adjudges between 34 and 33. And it has Junts per Catalunya closing the gap.

Partit dels Socialistes de Catalunya (PSC)

List head: Salvador Illa.

No. 2: Eva granados

Results in 2017 135 seats 17 seats

The electoral perspectives of the PSC changed abruptly on December 30, when the replacement of Miquel Iceta, general secretary of the PSC as candidate for the regional elections, by the already former Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, was made public. The irruption of Illa has shaken the board of the elections to the Parliament and an important advance of the Socialists who now have 17 deputies and who would benefit from the bloodletting of voters from C’s is taken for granted. The call Illa effect it could place the PSC as the first force on 14-F with between 30 and 35 deputies according to the CIS. The CEO gives him between 26 and 29. The CIS gives him the best grade, a 5, of the candidates to preside over the Generalitat.

Catalunya in Comú-Podem

List head: Jéssica albiach.

No. 2: Joan Carles Gallego

Results in 2017 135 seats 8 seats

She has been a deputy since 2015 and coordinator of Catalunya en Comú and president of the Catalunya en Comú Podem group in the Parliament. With 8 deputies in the current Parliament, he faces the autonomous regions with prospects, according to polls, which predict a slight growth between 9 and 12 deputies, according to the CIS projections or the loss of two seats, according to the CEO. Albiach is aware that arithmetic is what it is and that a possible sum of socialist and common votes would not give to obtain, by far, the 68 deputies of the majority. “Catalonia needs broad agreements for a real reunion,” he said this week. The candidate of the commons believes that a tripartite is impossible and calls to explore other combinations to guarantee a government of progress.

Popular Unity Candidacy (CUP)

List head: Pain Sabater.

No. 2: Carles riera

Results in 2017 135 seats 4 seats

The former mayor of Badalona, ​​Dolors Sabater, was elected head of the list of the anti-capitalist force after reaching an agreement with Guanyem, the formation that Sabater leads and with which he took the mayor’s office from Xavier Albiol in 2015. The CUP opted for look for a name known and identified in the anti-capitalist ideology to improve its representation in the Parliament, which has four deputies. A possibility that opens according to the surveys that predict being able to duplicate the results.

Popular Party of Catalonia

List head: Alejandro Fernandez.

No. 2: Lorena Roldan

Results in 2017 135 seats 4 seats

The Popular Party aspires in these elections to be a clear reference of the constitutionalist bloc and to add more deputies to the four with which it stayed in 2017 when Ciudadanos broke into Parliament with force. And one of its strengths is precisely its number two, Lorena Roldán, who resigned from the positions and the Citizens’ card on the last day of 2020. With this coup, the PP hopes to assume part of the electorate of the orange formation . And, also very important, with an intense participation of Pablo Casado in the campaign. The CEO’s projections give him 9 deputies.

Partit Democrata Europeu Català (PDeCAT)

List head: Angels Chacon.

No. 2: Joana ortega

Results in 2017 135 seats In 2017 it was not presented

PDeCAT’s candidacy is the result of the definitive split between the two souls that lived together under the Junts per Catalunya brand, the most radical that Puigdemont and Laura Borràs personalize, and the most pragmatic of those who do not deny strategies that go beyond the confrontation with the State. Chacón was a business advisor to the Government of Torra until the last remodeling that she made, last September, in the midst of the struggle between the two factions in the process of splitting. She is the face of a formation that attends for the first time alone and the support of the electorate remains to be seen. The CIS, in its last poll, did not award him seats after obtaining 0.7% of the votes.

VOX

List head: Ignacio Garriga.

No. 2: Antonio Gallego

Results in 2017 135 seats In 2017 it was not presented

The deputy in Congress Ignacio Garriga is the head of the list of the far-right party led by Santiago Abascal for the autonomic elections of 14-F. VOX, which in its postulates denies the autonomous communities and is in favor of suppressing them, justifies its presentation to the elections in its desire to fracture the domain of the sovereignist forces. And the polls, for now, predict a strong entry into Parliament: between six and ten seats, according to the latest CIS. Or between 5 and 6, according to the CEO.

Partit Nacionalista de Catalunya (PNC)

List head: Marta Pascal.

No. 2: Rosa Maria Orriols

Results in 2017 135 seats In 2017 it was not presented

The PNC is one of the emerging parties after the split of what was the common house of the old Convergéncia Democràtica from the beginning of the you process. As a party, it was established in June of last year at the impulse of several former leaders of PDeCAT who joined the civil platform The Country of Demà. Marta Pascal, who was the coordinator and former senator of PDeCAT, is the visible head of a party that is seen in the PNV and that did not agree with the postulates of Carles Puigdemont. The PNC defends the right to decide, wants to add independence supporters, but is opposed to the unilateral way and defends the Scottish way, of the agreed referendum.

