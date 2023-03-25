Saturday, March 25, 2023
These are the brothers of Chapo Guzmán and their role in the Sinaloa Cartel

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 25, 2023
in World
0
close

Joaquin

Little is said about the family of the drug trafficker.

His parents had 11 children, eight men and three women.

Much is said about ‘El Chapo’, who was born on April 4, 1957 in La Tuna, a town in the Sierra Madre Occidental, in Sinaloa, but little has been said about his family, especially his brothers.

Despite the fact that Emilio Guzmán Bustillos and María Consuelo Loera Pérez (parents of the drug trafficker) they had a total of 11 children, only some of them are known to commit crimes.

In general, some of the brothers of ‘El Chapo’ They have been mentioned on several occasions for their relationship with the Sinaloa Cartel and their participation in criminal activities.

Arturo Guzmán Loera was the older brother of ‘El Chapo’. He was one of the leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel and was assassinated in 2004 in a confrontation with the Mexican police. Aureliano Guzmán Loera was also a member of the Sinaloa Cartel and was arrested in 2005 in Mexico for drug trafficking.

Emilio Guzmán Loera is another of ‘El Chapo’s’ brothers. Unlike his brothers, he has kept a low profile. and little is known about his involvement in the world of drug trafficking.

(More news: The message that ‘Chapo’ Guzmán sent to President Amlo from jail)

César Guzmán Salazar is the younger brother of El Chapo. In 2018, He was arrested in Arizona, United States, charged with drug trafficking. César had been designated as one of the leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel after the capture of ‘El Chapo’ in 2016.

Three brothers of the leader of the Sinaloa Cartel died and official records of them have never been found.

You can also read:

admin_l6ma5gus

