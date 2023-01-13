After Shakira’s song with Bizarrap went viral in which they point out some hints for the ex of the Colombian, Pique. Social networks have been divided among themselves if the artist did well when making the session 53 with the Argentine producer or if it was wrong, however, that’s not the only thing the new single has accomplished.

Another of the effects it has had is that, when describing his story of love and heartbreakAs well as the infidelity on the part of the soccer player, the Colombian also exemplifies the situation with analogies of famous international brands and on this occasion we will explain what has happened to these companies.

The brands in Shakira’s new single

With this song being a most viral hitmany marks that appear in the stanzas of the words that Shakira has dedicated to the former Barcelona footballerSome of these brands are Twingo, Ferrari, Casio and Rolexbeing the ones that the artist mentions, however, others have taken the opportunity to advertise themselves.

In the song, the Anthology singer pointed out “You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo, you traded a Rolex for a Casio”so some specialists have shared their marketing analysis on their social networks.

The specialist in Marketing Itziar Oltra has made this analysis of the image of the brands in Shakira’s song to Piqué on his Twitter: And it is that Renault has taken the opportunity to laugh at the contempt of the comparison to promote its classic Renault Twingo. “For guys and chicks like you… Turn up the volume!” encouraged the well-known car brand on Twitter, referencing the lyrics of Shakira and appropriating criticism to sell their product.

Likewise, the Casio Watch Brand, He has been happy with the appointment in the song and has shared the following “Glad to get this splashed on us” shared in an Instagram post on their official accounts

Some of the brands mentioned in the single have become a trend in recent days, however, other brands that have not been mentioned have also taken advantage of the controversial and have shared publications alluding to the new song of the Colombian to get more public.

An example of this is that of leroy merlin, who has chosen the meme to make their products visible. The Day supermarket brand He has also used the song to promote his sales. It is likely that with the song’s hit, many brands will continue to join the controversy to get more followers to your products.