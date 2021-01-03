The corona pandemic overshadowed many crises in the world, but did not resolve them. These conflicts will continue to occupy us in 2021:

Iran versus Saudi Arabia – arms race in the Gulf

September 14, 2019 was a shocking day for Saudi Arabia – and a shameful one. In the morning, drones and cruise missiles hit two of the most important oil facilities in the Gulf State. For the rulers in Riyadh it was immediately clear who was behind the attack from neighboring Yemen: the archenemy Iran.

But they were unable to repel the attack – despite the billions that they invest in the military every year. In addition, despite all the threats, Donald Trump, as an ally, refrained from a counter-attack. As seldom before, the Iranian strength became clear – and the Saudi weakness. Since then, the ongoing conflict between the Sunni kingdom and the Shiite state of God has entered a highly explosive new phase.

The danger of war has increased significantly. In his knowledgeable book “War on the Gulf”, expert Guido Steinberg calls the battle of strength between the two countries the “core conflict” of the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia and Iran have been bitter adversaries for more than 40 years. The desert monarchy sees the Islamic Republic not only as an opponent in the competition for power in the region, but also as a threat to its own security. Above all, Tehran’s quest for an atomic bomb is causing sleepless nights for the Saudi elite. And the fear of it is likely to increase with Joe Biden’s assumption of office.

The future US president wants to revive the nuclear deal with Iran – much to the displeasure of Saudi Arabia. The Gulf Monarchy does not trust Iran. That is why observers do not rule out the possibility that a new arms race could begin, including nuclear. Recently, Adel al Jubair, Saudi State Minister for Foreign Affairs, declared that nuclear armament was “an option” for his country.

Afghanistan – bleak peace

The Taliban bombed and murdered for many years in order to regain power in Afghanistan – now the militant Islamists could be their target. More or less Donald Trump paved the way for them. His government signed an agreement with the Taliban to withdraw American troops in February.

In return, the fighters agreed to start peace talks with the internationally recognized government in Kabul. Today there are hardly 5,000 US soldiers stationed in the Hindu Kush, in the end 2,500 are to remain in the country. Whether Trump’s successor Joe Biden will reverse this is at least very questionable.

Ultimately, America’s withdrawal could mean that the safety of NATO and almost 1,800 German armed forces is no longer guaranteed. The violence has long been omnipresent again. Instead of finally calm, there are Taliban attacks almost every day. The peace talks are not making headway, and a ceasefire seems a long way off. The Islamists now rule large parts of Afghanistan. Observers believe that the Taliban are determined to rule the entire country – including Sharia law. And the leadership in Kabul has nothing to counter this. In the end there could be peace by the grace of the Taliban. For the few hard-won freedom and women’s rights that would be bad news.

A French armored vehicle in Mali. Photo: Daphné BENOIT / AFP

Mali – the terror of the Islamists

Despite the Due to the deployment of the Bundeswehr and, above all, the French soldiers of the anti-terror mission “Barkhane”, Mali is one of the states in the Sahel zone in which the Islamists have established themselves. In 2020, the population there suffered particularly from their terror. According to the US think tank “Africa Center for Strategic Studies” (ACSS), jihadists were responsible for the deaths of around 4,250 people in the countries of the Sahel zone last year. According to the information, this corresponds to an increase of 60 percent compared to 2019.

In Mali there are no signs of an end to the French mission, in which 5,100 soldiers are currently involved. Eight years after the start of the French involvement in the West African country, however, there are signs of a slight reduction in the number of emergency services. In 2020, France sent 600 additional soldiers to the region.

After the death of three French soldiers in the Hombori region in northern Mali at the end of December, the number of those who have fallen in the Sahel zone since 2013 has risen to 47, there is again increasing discussion in France, the so-called G-5 countries still continue to participate in the fight against terrorism. The states in question – Mali, Niger, Chad, Burkina Faso and Mauritania – were represented at a summit in Pau in southwestern France in January 2020. At that time, France and the G-5 countries had agreed on a “coalition for the Sahel region”. The alliance is primarily directed against the terrorist group “Islamic State of the Great Sahara”, an offshoot of the IS jihadist militia.

Eastern Ukraine – under the radar

Hardly anyone has talked about a war in Europe in the past few months: the one in eastern Ukraine. The ceasefire observed before an OSCE mission is holding up to some extent – that seems to be enough for everyone. The year 2020 started with some hopes. As part of the so-called Normandy format, in which Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France are involved, an exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and Russia was agreed in December 2019, which was actually implemented. After that, however, nothing more happened.

Peace in eastern Ukraine is still a long way off. Photo: Gleb Garanich / REUTERS

Russia, in particular, seems to have lost interest in Ukraine. The press conference that Russian President Vladimir Putin traditionally gave at the end of the year is indicative of this. Eastern Ukraine hardly appeared in it any more. This is hardly surprising, because for Moscow, other states and other conflicts came into focus in 2020: Belarus, Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as Moldova, which has so far hardly been noticed.

In his 2019 election, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selensky put peace in the east of his country at the center of his program. He has not made any progress, also because Germany and France were canceled as mediators in 2020. Both countries were fully occupied with the corona pandemic and Brexit.

In Kiev, hopes for 2021 that Washington will become a partner again and put pressure on Moscow. Putin could also have an interest in moving the conflict resolution process again. Moscow had great difficulty in bringing the Armenian-Azerbaijani war over Nagorno-Karabakh under control, which had been frozen for three decades. Putin cannot wish for a flare-up in eastern Ukraine.

South China Sea – Beijing’s claim

The South China Sea is one of the most important regions for the world economy. Around a third of world trade flows through these waters. Since the end of the Second World War, they have been ruled by the US Navy without competition. However, since 2014 China has been systematically building military bases on uninhabited islands.

Even artificial islands were raised at strategically important points and equipped with runways and weapon systems. The Chinese network of bases now covers an area of ​​more than three million square kilometers, for which Beijing claims territorial sovereignty.

At least seven countries are concerned about these claims: Taiwan, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei, the Philippines and Japan. The summer showed that these concerns are justified. The Chinese coast guard sank a Vietnamese fishing ship. Beijing also had military maneuvers held in the region, which sparked fears of an invasion in Taiwan, which borders the South China Sea to the north.

Unlike in 1949, when Taiwan separated from the People’s Republic, Beijing now has a navy with which an intervention could be implemented – if the Americans gave up their security guarantees. The US doesn’t seem willing to withdraw, however.